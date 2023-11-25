Huge Walmart Cyber Monday sale live — 81+ deals I recommend now

Black Friday might be over, but Cyber Monday deals are coming in fast. And Walmart is taking part to say the least. We’re already seeing huge discounts on TVs, clothes, appliances, headphones and more.

While Walmart's official Cyber Monday sale starts Nov. 26 at 4 pm ET for Walmart Plus members and 7 pm ET for everyone else, there's some great deals to be had right now. We're talking about Crocs from just $9, a 65-inch TCL Roku TV for $398 and the Apple Watch SE (2023) for $179.

This page will be updated regularly throughout the weekend and Cyber Monday itself, so be sure to keep checking back in for the latest sales. Plus, don't forget to check out our Walmart promo codes for more ways to save.

Top Walmart Cyber Monday deals now

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Editor's Choice deals

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Walmart's massive Crocs sale is continuing through November. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Levi's jeans: deals from $25 @ Walmart

Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's jeans down to just $25 during its Cyber Monday deals. The sale also includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more.

Shark Days Sale: deals from $42 @ Walmart

It's Shark Days at Walmart and the retailer is discounting select Shark vacuums with prices as low as $42. The sale includes air purifiers, steam mops, robot vacs, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark appliance sales I've seen all year.

Allswell X Hybrid Mattress: was $100 now $70 @ Walmart

Allswell mattresses are now sold through Walmart's storefront. The X Hybrid mattress is an entry-level bed with four layers that includes memory foam and coils. Despite its low price, this 10-inch mattress is designed to minimize motion transfer while offering great edge support. As part of its current Cyber Monday sale — you get the twin for $70 (was $100), whereas the queen costs $100 (was $135).

Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers: was $32 now $14 @ Walmart

Keep your feet toasty this winter with the Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers/Booties. The house shoes are made with high density memory foam along with an anti-shock layer. A rubber sole keeps you from slipping whereas its foldable collar cover keeps your ankles warm and cozy.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

Right now you can snag a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for $199, tied for the lowest price we've seen yet. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. Note that these are the ones that charge via a Lightning connection, not the recently revamped ones featuring a USB-C port.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Walmart

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. This $329 price marks all all-time price low for the Apple Watch 9, which only hit the market a couple months ago.

Price check: $329 @ Amazon | $399 @ Best Buy

TCL 65" 4-Series 4K HDR Smart Roku TV: now $398 @ Walmart

This Walmart-exclusive TCL model packs in Roku's smart platform into a very affordable 65-inch screen. It's going to be slightly more limited in its specs than other models, but it's still a 4K TV for under $400. This is what peak Cyber Monday savings look like.

MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $849 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing the price of the MSI Sword gaming laptop. It sports an attractive design and solid specs at a reasonable price. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4050 GPU.

TVs and streaming

Roku Premiere: was $34 now $19 @Walmart

Looking to upgrade you're existing TV to get all the best streaming services. The Roku Premiere is a solid Cyber Monday deal with 4K and HDR support, an included HDMI cable for easy setup and a simple remote.

Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $24 @ Walmart

If you're on a bit of a budget but need to give your 4K TV a smart upgrade, getting the Roku Express 4K+ is a solid option. We still prefer the Streaming Stick 4K, but in our Roku Express 4K Plus review we still gave it 4 out of 5 stars and found it overall impressive.

Smart 4K TV sale: from $71 @ Walmart

As part of its Walmart Cyber Monday deals event, Walmart has multiple smart TVs on sale from $71. The sale includes TVs from TCL, Samsung, Vizio, LG, and Walmart's Onn brand of TVs. Many of the lower priced TVs are small 1080p sets — suitable for a home office or children's room — but there are also numerous 4K TVs on sale.

TCL 55" 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $379 now $188 @ Walmart

The 4-Series is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs HDR10/HLG support, Alexa/Siri/Google Assistant support, and the excellent Roku operating system. You also get four HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

Vizio 50" 4K TV: was $319 now $248 @ Walmart

This Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast, Alexa/Google Assistant/Siri compatibility, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, and Apple AirPlay support. It also has three HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1). There's a low latency mode for gaming, but keep in mind it sports a 60Hz panel.

Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $669 now $398 @ Walmart

If you want to upgrade from 43-inches, but don't have the budget for a massive TV, this 65-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. It's an older Samsung, but it has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV: was $448 now $398 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price. It's one of the cheapest 75-inch TVs we've seen.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,298 now $1,698 @ Walmart

The Sony Bravia XR A80L is now on sale. You'll get remarkable picture quality on this OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5 making it a solid choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L review, we highly praised this TV's gorgeous visuals and powerful sound.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,794 @ Walmart

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

Laptops and tablets

Lenovo Tab M8: was $119 now $98 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a super cheap Android tablet, this Lenovo slate is perfect. It features an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. Those aren't the best specs, but it's enough for watching streaming content and some light gaming.

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 is the perfect laptop for students or anyone who performs simple Web-based tasks. It features a 14-inch LCD, MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC. It's not going to break any speed records and we wouldn't recommend it for serious multitasking, but if you need a simple/affordable machine — this is a good pick.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: was $999 now $799 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Book is a capable 2-in-1 convertible laptop. The config on sale comes with a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED touch display, Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. An S-Pen is included to draw and make notes on the Galaxy Book's screen.

Asus TUF Gaming A17: was $1,619 now $1,297 @ Walmart

Walmart has sliced $320 off the Asus TUF Gaming A17 laptop. This powerful machine comes packing an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a 17.3-inch 144Hz FHD display.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Walmart

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Walmart

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Audio and headphones

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth earbuds with charging case: was $29 now $9 @ Walmart

JLab's Go Air Pop ranks among our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. These earbuds pack water resistance, a choice of EQ settings and even a case with a built-in charging cable for a fraction of the price. The default sound has plenty of bass, and the battery life is good too: expect about 7 hours of normal use per charge.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

The Galaxy Buds Live offer great overall sound quality, strong battery life, and lots of handy features within a uniquely comfortable design. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we also said they offer a nice amount of customization options via Samsung's companion app and Galaxy-exclusive features such as hands-free Bixby control.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89 @ Walmart

Walmart has slashed $60 off the Beats Studio Buds in multiple colors including black, white and red. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 @ Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. After giving them high praise in our review, we concluded that they're the best headphones you can buy right now.

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $99 @ Walmart

Although not the lowest price we've seen, this is a great deal on Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones. They offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise canceling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds: was $298 now $239 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. They offer outstanding sound quality, strong ANC, useful features and excellent controls. They last for up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC on or up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off when using the included charging case.

Appliances

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $37 now $21 @ Walmart

Be your own barista with the super cheap Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally priced at $37, it's now discounted to just $21. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee. This is one of the best cheap Walmart deals you'll find for coffee lovers.

Hamilton Beach Electric Blender: was $44 now $19 @ Walmart

Walmart has slashed the price of this Hamilton Beach Electric Blender with durable stainless steel blades, 650 Watt motor and ten individual speeds, it's perfect for creating smoothies and fitness drinks. The perfect no frills, kitchen appliance.

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. It's now at an all-time price low.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart

This coffee maker is ideal for creating the perfect brew for any occasion. It's versatile and is able to make use of both K-Cup pods and ground coffee, it can brew in a variety of sizes and is now on sale at Walmart.

Chefman 26 Qt Air Fryer: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This Chefman air fryer sports a French door design and a massive 26 quarts capacity. This tabletop appliance can do it all from frying to broiling, toasting to baking. It'll crisp food to perfection every time, and the wide windows mean you want the food cook to ensure it's never overdone.

Xbox Series X mini fridge: was $88 now $39 @ Walmart

Yes, there is such a thing as the Xbox Series X mini fridge. It can hold up to 8 cans of drink and comes with LED lights and a USB port for charging devices. Once hard to find in stock, it's now on sale at Walmart.

Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (Black): was $179 now $95 @ Walmart

The Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer comes with a large 7.5-quart stainless steel bowl and splash guard, to mix large amounts without making a mess. It has 6 speed settings and comes with a whisk, dough hook and beater to suit a variety of culinary tasks.

Chefman Turbofry Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $119 @ Walmart

The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer is has two 4.5 quart non-stick baskets that let you cook double the dishes to crispy perfection. Its temperature can be adjusted from 200F to 400F and an LED reminder tells you exactly when it's time to give your food a shake to ensure even cooking. Plus, its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $39 @ Walmart

While Amazon focuses on cheap Alexa devices, Walmart is offering inexpensive Google smart home devices, such as the Google Nest Mini. The smart home speaker allows you to check the weather, play music, get reminders, learn about the day's news headlines and control compatible smart lights, thermostats and TVs.

Chromecast with Google TV: was $59 now $37 @ Amazon

All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great.

Netgear Wi-Fi 6 3-pack: was $249 now $129 @ Walmart

Get a Walmart-exclusive deal on a trio of Netgear Nighthawk AX1500 mesh units, putting Wi-Fi 6 speeds in every corner of your house. With 4,500 square feet of coverage and the ability to handle 4x as many devices as an older 802.11ac model, it's a huge upgrade at a low price.

eufy RoboVac G32 Pro: was $299 now $148 @ Walmart

The RoboVac G32 Pro uses smart navigation to optimize its route around your home and it's smart enough to detect the difference between carpet and hardware floors. At less than 2.9 inches tall, it's also compact enough to slide under most furniture to give it a good cleaning.

Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum/Mop: was $449 now $188 @ Walmart

The Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vac can keep your home sparkling clean without you having to lift a finger. It's an especially great price because this 2-in-1 robot can clean and then mop your home. It boasts a Sonic Mopping feature that claims to scrub hard floors 100x per minute for extra deep cleaning. The voice-controlled vac also has a self-cleaning brushroll, which makes picking up hair from the floor easier than ever.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum/Mop: was $649 now $349 @ Walmart

If you're after an all-in-one robot cleaner that vacuums and mops at the same time, this is an excellent deal. With a powerful 2300Pa suction, this robot vacuum will quickly remove dirt and dust on high-pile carpets and hard floors, as well as keep your floors spotless. In addition, it has a convenient self-emptying bin, and an impressive runtime of 110 minutes. The vacuum comes with advanced laser navigation, mapping and a precise, interactive map of your home, so you’ll never have to lift a finger. This is a massive discount, so grab this hot deal while it lasts.

Board games: deals from $6 @ Walmart

As part of the early Walmart Cyber Monday deals event, the retailer has select board games on sale from $6. The sale includes popular titles like Operation, Monopoly, Pictionary, Uno, and more.

Lego sale: deals from $20 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run while with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $24. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more.

Barbie The Movie Doll: was $64 now $43 @ Walmart

Bring a piece of fashion history home with this Barbie doll. It recreates one of the most iconic looks from the Barbie movie, made in the likeness of Margot Robbie. It's a must-have for collectors and would be an excellent gift for an avid fan of the film.

Gaming

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Walmart

The PS5 Slim is a slightly tweaked version of the best-selling console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499. That's a $69 saving compared to buying both items separately.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $15 @ Walmart

Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi saga ever told.

Mortal Kombat 1: was $69 now $40 @ Walmart

This deal on Mortal Kombat 1 isn't the biggest discount on this list, but considering the game only launched in September and earned deserved critical praise, it's still worth considering. Pitched as a semi-reboot of the Mortal Kombat timeline, this new spin on the popular fighting series includes new and familiar faces, as well as all the brutal fatalities you'd expect.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $40 @ Walmart

Sonic the Hedgehog returns in his biggest adventure yet. Set across a sprawling open-world, Sonic Frontiers allows you to tackle objectives in whatever way you see fit. Alongside the same familiar lightning-fast platforming gameplay you'll find large-scale boss encounters and tricky puzzles to solve. There's also a cinematic story, and a new upgrade system to enjoy.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Elden Ring is a spiritual successor to the Dark Souls series. The brutally-difficult action RPG offers a vast and highly detailed world to explore and all manner of nightmarish foes to fight. The game is only a couple of months old, but has already been heralded as one of the greatest games of all time.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $30 @ Walmart

Released alongside the Nintendo Switch console in 2017, Breath of the Wild remains the systems strongest game to this day. Step into a stunning open-world filled with secrets to unravel, gear to collect and enemies to battle. It may be more than five years old, but Breath of the Wild rarely drops in price so the chance to buy it for a discount shouldn't be passed up.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $54 @ Walmart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a few years old, but it's one of the Nintendo Switch's flagship games. In this exceedingly chill sim, you'll customize your own house and yard in an island paradise, full of wacky animal neighbors. There are no time constraints, so you can simply pursue the objectives that you find most interesting, at your own pace.

Xbox Series X: was $559 now $499 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. This bundle includes Diablo IV and an additional Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black (for a total of two controllers). By comparison, Amazon and Best Buy have the same bundle with just one controller for the same price.

Fitness

Yoga Mat sale: deals from $5 @ Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday deals are knocking the price of select yoga mats to as little as $5. The sale includes brands like Evolve by Gaiam, Canyon Creek, Athletic Works, and more.

CHNLML ab roller: was $59 now $19 @ Walmart

Despite not being the cheapest ab wheel roller out there, we think it's the best value by far. The wheel features elbow pads and automatic rebound system, with five layers of anti-slip materials, a built-in brake system, double wheel design for better control and an LCD monitor for timer monitoring.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth water bottle: was $44 now $32 @ Walmart

You've got to stay hydrated during those gym sessions, and what better way than with this insulated water bottle? It's available in several sizes, numerous colors, and has a flexible lid.

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $83 now $67 @ Walmart

This easy-to-use fitness tracker is one of the best on the market for under $100. It's affordable, comfortable and the lightweight design is perfect for use 24/7. It's a brilliant option for first-time fitness tracker users.