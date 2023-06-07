Boost Mobile is offering 3 months of 5G data for just $15 — here's how to get it

Signing up for a 5G data plan on today's best phone carriers can be an expensive process. However, prepaid provider Boost Mobile is offering a killer deal for new customers.

Boost Mobile: 3 months of 5G data w/ hotspot for just $15 @ Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is offering new customers three months of 5G data with hotspot and unlimited talk/text for just $15 total. Traditionally priced at $45/month, it's one of the most aggressive discounts we've seen from Boost Mobile. The deal also includes a free SIM kit ($9.99 value) and free shipping ($9.99 value). After your three months are up, you'll pay $45/per month.

Boost Mobile offers some of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. Plans are generally affordable, flexible, and family friendly. Boost is a mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case AT&T. Although Boost used to be owned by Sprint, the company was sold to Dish as a result of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger.

While you can get Boost's unlimited plans for just one phone line, family plans offers the best value. The first line of unlimited data will cost you $50 a month, but after that, each new line costs $30 per month (or $40 per extra line on Unlimited Plus).

Boost doesn't require service contracts and the prices you see include taxes and fees. The service works with most unlocked GSM phones. Make sure to check out our best Boost Mobile plans guide to pick out the right plan for you.