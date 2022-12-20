Holiday deal at Boost Mobile gets you iPhone SE and unlimited data for $89

Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, there are plenty of last minute Christmas gifts that are still available. Boost Mobile, for instance, is offering a killer deal if you're looking for an affordable phone and low-cost data plan.

For a limited time, Boost Mobile is offering an iPhone SE (2020) with one month of unlimited data/talk/text for just $89.99 (opens in new tab). The plan also includes 12GB mobile hotspot. After that, you'll pay $40/month for your unlimited 5G data plan.

(opens in new tab) Boost Mobile: iPhone SE w/ unlimited for $89 @ Boost (opens in new tab)

Boost Mobile is offering new customers an iPhone SE (2020) along with one month of unlimited data/talk/text for $89.99. The plan also includes 12GB mobile hotspot. After that, you'll pay $40/month for your unlimited 5G data plan. That's one of the most aggressive discounts we've seen from Boost Mobile.

The iPhone SE 2020 is ideal for cash-strapped Apple fans. It features Apple's A13 Bionic chip, a 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID sensor, and wireless charging.

Keep in mind that there's no Face ID support and the iPhone SE 2020 only has one camera on the front and back. Fortunately, the cameras get a boost from Apple's machine learning tricks. So despite the few limitations, the new iPhone SE still makes for a good phone if you don't need the latest tech.

If you're not familiar with Boost Mobile, the carrier offers some of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. Plans are generally affordable, flexible, and family friendly. Boost is a mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case T-Mobile. Although Boost used to be owned by Sprint, the company was sold to Dish as a result of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger.

Boost doesn't require service contracts and the prices you see include taxes and fees. The service works with most unlocked GSM phones. Make sure to check out our best Boost Mobile plans guide to pick out the right plan for you.