Get a month of unlimited data on Boost Mobile for just $12

Labor Day is known for its epic discounts on TVs and appliances, but we've found a Labor Day sale that can also help you save on your data plan.

For a limited time, Boost Mobile is offering new customers its unlimited 5G data plan for just $12.50 for your first month. The plan regularly costs $25/month. It's worth noting that the SIM kit and shipping are also free, which saves you an extra $20.

Boost Mobile: unlimited data for $12 for first month @ Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is offering new customers its unlimited 5G data plan for just $12.50 for your first month. The plan also includes unlimited talk/text. Traditionally priced at $25/month, it's one of the most aggressive discounts we've seen from Boost Mobile. The deal also includes a free SIM kit ($9.99 value) and free shipping ($9.99 value).

Boost Mobile offers some of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. Plans are generally affordable, flexible, and family friendly. Boost is a mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers. Although Boost used to be owned by Sprint, the company was sold to Dish as a result of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. As a result, it uses the AT&T, T-Mobile, and Dish towers for cell service.

Boost doesn't require service contracts and the prices you see include taxes and fees. The service works with most unlocked GSM phones. Make sure to check out our best Boost Mobile plans guide to pick out the right plan for you.