The next Apple Vision Pro could drop sooner than you think — it’s reportedly going to be lighter and cheaper too

Apple Vision Pro is one of the best VR headsets for all the groundbreaking tech it brings to the table. But it’s been hampered by three things the Cupertino crew need to fix:

Well, if Mark Gurman’s most recent newsletter for Bloomberg is anything to go by, Apple got the memo. Backing up last week's leak, a lightweight version of the Vision Pro is seemingly in the works, and looks set to arrive between the end of this year and the first half of 2026.

Coming in two flavors

Apple’s Vision Pro plans seem to diverge a little bit here, as there’s a bit of a battle between the all-in-one spatial computing vision that the company has and the most-used feature — tethering to a Mac.

Bloomberg is reporting there are two sequels to AVP: the lighter and cheaper successor that is set to launch soon, and a tethered option that connects via cable to a Mac. This one could be even smaller and lighter, as all that processing is done on the computer rather than in the headset.

Then comes the other question — does Apple even call it the Apple Vision Pro 2? Gurman claims there are debates going on about whether it should be put in the same family as the Pro, or if it is considered a cheaper non-Pro model (maybe the Apple Vision Air).

Titanium is the answer

Remember when titanium was all the rage with iPhone 15 Pro? Well, leaks are pointing to this being the key to the lightweight headset from Apple.

The leaker is claiming that the internal structure would switch from aluminum to titanium — keeping the same rigidity while offering a lighter construction. Though it’s worth noting that the outside would still be made from aluminum.

Outlook

So that’s two out of three for Apple, and with Apple Intelligence coming to visionOS, we’re slowly but surely starting to see more useful applications coming to the Vision Pro platform. It may have been a bumpy start, but this is definitely on the right track.

However, is this even the one to get? The advice I always give people when it comes to Apple gear is “wait until the second generation,” as it gives the team another go at ironing out any potential creases. But there’s something bigger going on here.

Apple is also working on smart glasses for 2027 — joining the likes of Google, Meta and Xreal in racing to make the gadget that brings the best of VR headsets into something the size of specs. I don’t know about you, but these seem to be the big moment to wait for.