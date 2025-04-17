Apple reportedly working on 'Vision Air' headset — and it could be much lighter

It appears that Apple is developing a new Vision Air headset (at least, that's the rumored name) with a thinner, lighter design, which could appeal to those who found the original Vision Pro a too bulky.

Additionally, reports indicate the upcoming headset could launch in a "Midnight" blue color.

The leak comes from Kosutami, who is a known prototype collector with a decent track record of past leaks (they nailed the FineWoven leaks, Thunderbolt 4 cable and a few others in the past).

In an X post, the leaker said the new Vision Air "features titanium to reduce weight, including the connectors and the battery, and all comes with iPhone 5-era black- which looks like graphite dark blue."

Continuing in a second post, they added that "only the few of internal structures would use titanium to reduce weight."

Finally, they shared a new Lightning connector that looks wider than the original iPhone cable but thinner than the current Vision Pro's with eight pins instead of 12. The cable features the same midnight blue look, further hinting that it is meant to work with the yet-to-be-announced Vision Air.

We've heard rumors that Apple has been working on a more affordable Vision headset for some time, and this so-called Vision Air could be that device.

Apple is also rumored to be working on a second-generation Vision Pro headset with additional power and an M5 chip. While that may still be in the works, if this rumored device focuses on dropping weight instead of raw performance, the Cupertino-based company may be working on two headsets.

The current Vision Pro has struggled to find an audience, and it's not just because of it's weight. The device costs a whopping $3,500, and we have not seen many killer apps for the device, which could be due to not having a big enough install base for developers to devote resources.

Here's hoping the Vision Air is lighter on your wallet as well as your head.