Norton VPN's new update is good news for Mac users

Norton VPN has delivered a new update which includes a crucial feature previously missing from its VPN.

The VPN now features a kill switch for Mac, and is available in all tiers. Before now, the kill switch was only available for Windows and Android users, so this is a much needed and welcomed update.

Norton VPN hasn't historically challenged the top spots in our best VPN list, but it is reassuring to see that its recent updates are bringing it closer to the top ranked VPN providers.

What is a kill switch? A kill switch is a feature designed to automatically disconnect your device from the internet if you lose your VPN connection. This adds an additional layer of security, protects your privacy, and means you'll never unknowingly be connected to the internet without VPN protection.

Alongside the introduction of a kill switch, Norton VPN has revamped the naming of its plans, clarifying and simplifying the product tiers.

The lowest tier, Norton Secure VPN, has become Norton VPN Standard. The middle tier, Norton Ultra VPN, has become Norton VPN Plus. The highest tier, Norton Ultra VPN Plus, has become Norton VPN Ultimate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Norton is best known for offering one of the best antivirus software, but we have seen some welcomed improvements to Norton VPN in the last few months which has it threatening to break into our best VPN list.

When it comes to security and privacy, Norton is a household name, and its no-logs policy was validated with an independent audit back in April 2024.

Further independent tests saw it ranked as one of the fastest VPNs. Tests by Passmark saw it come second only to Surfshark – the fastest VPN we've tested. In our most recent round of testing, Norton VPN hit speeds of over 950 Mbps when using WireGuard, and this certainly makes it one of the fastest VPNs. Speeds using OpenVPN were naturally slower – 240 Mbps – but it was by no means the slowest provider.

Earlier this year, Norton VPN introduced a new VPN protocol, Mimic. Designed with IP address obfuscation in mind, the protocol combined post-quantum and AES-256 encryption to hide the fact you are using a VPN and counter sites going into restricted mode when a VPN is detected.

Other updates included an anti-scam tool, a password manager, and a dark web monitoring tool. Norton VPN's streaming capabilities were improved meaning you no longer need to access a specific "streaming" server if you want to unblock your favourite shows – any server will now do. Although if streaming will be your biggest use for a VPN, one of the best streaming VPNs will be a better option.

What about price?

Norton VPN certainly isn't one of the cheapest VPNs out there, but it may be worth it if you're looking for a complete cybersecurity package – however there is a marked difference in price for US and UK customers.

If you're looking for total cybersecurity protection, then it's worth exploring Norton VPN Plus. Features include protection for up to 5 devices, antivirus software, 10 GB of cloud storage, and dark web monitoring.

If you're in the UK, prices for the first year work out at £2.08 per month (£24.99 up front). For the US, it's $4.17 per month ($49.99 up front).

If you want protection for the whole family, Norton VPN Ultimate includes all features on offer, plus protection for 10 devices and 50 GB of cloud storage. It also allows you to control and monitor your family's devices by setting screen-time limits, blocking inappropriate sites, and pinpointing device location.

UK prices for the first year work out at £2.50 per month (£29.99 up front) and US prices work out at $5 per month ($59.99 up front).

Norton VPN Standard is the cheapest plan on offer. It only protects one device and doesn't include any antivirus protection. For UK customers, the first year equates to £1.67 per month (£19.99 up front). In the US, it's $3.33 per month ($39.99 up front).

If you're in the UK, then Norton is certainly worth considering for the price and the features you get – not many of the best VPNs can beat it for price. However, if you're in the US, then there are a number of stronger VPNs you can purchase for cheaper. Our top three VPNs – NordVPN, Surfshark, and ExpressVPN – are all cheaper per month, and include just as many features.