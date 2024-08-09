Got a new laptop for college? Here's why you need a VPN

If you're heading to campus this fall, you're probably also bringing every student's study buddy of choice: a laptop. But if you want to make the most of your machine, you should pair it with one of the best VPNs.

Whether you're studying hard or using it during your free time, connecting to a VPN is a great way to make the most of your laptop, and here's why:

When working hard

Of course, college is all about getting your head down and studying, right? A VPN is incredibly useful in this regard.

Pretty much everyone at college will be using public Wi-Fi on campus. It's incredibly handy, but you should use a VPN to stay safe. After all, public Wi-Fi networks are one of the most common targets for hackers and scammers.

Whether it's setting up fake networks to steal people's information or dangerous man-in-the-middle (MitM) attacks, cybercriminals always have one eye on free Wi-Fi hotspots. But there's good news, the extra encryption of a VPN not only helps you stay private online but also makes you a much harder target for hackers to hone in on.

Academic research (in your latter college years) can take you down some very specific rabbit holes online. You might come across sketchy-looking links, too. Do they really lead to resources on obscure 18th-century architecture or are they actually cleverly disguised phishing scams and Trojans set to compromise your brand-new laptop?

Many of the most secure VPNs offer protection against malicious downloads and other malware. The likes of NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro even deal with these dangers automatically.

When playing hard

Of course, college is also about making friends and having fun, right? Well a VPN can be a massive help to making the most of your free time at college.

If you love a good movie night or can't live without streaming services then a VPN helps give you a whole lot more options. Simply use a streaming VPN to connect to a server in a different location and enjoy geo-restricted content, no problem. When studying abroad this could also be a great way to watch your favorite shows like you were back home.

Perhaps you're a serious PC gamer? If so, the best gaming VPNs come in handy at college. There are plenty of reasons to use a gaming VPN; it can reduce latency, protect you from DDoS attacks, and even potentially give you easier lobbies in titles like Warzone.