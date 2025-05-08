Google Fi VPN becomes VPN by Google – what this means for you

Subscribers to Google Fi are getting a VPN rebrand, as Google Fi VPN has become VPN by Google.

Google has stated the switch is a simple name change to ensure more consistent branding and will not include any technical or functional changes.

VPN by Google was first seen on Pixel devices back in 2024 and we don't consider it one of the best VPNs.

First reported by 9to5google on May 6, the change is now in place for all Google Fi users on Android, iOS, and Pixel devices.

How to enable VPN by Google

Owners of Pixel 7 and newer devices, and the Pixel Tablet, will now be able to use the built-in VPN by Google service. It's better integrated with the system and makes for a more seamless experience.

The VPN can currently be accessed from the "Privacy & Security" tab within the Google Fi app. However this will be changing on May 22. From then on, all VPN settings will be controlled from your Pixel device settings.

After toggling your VPN on/off, users will see a "manage VPN in settings" shortcut. To ensure your device and subscription continues to operate smoothly, click "Update VPN now" when prompted.

Can you trust VPN by Google?

VPN by Google launched in summer 2024 and was first seen as a Google Pixel 8 exclusive. It replaced Google One VPN and involved some design and functionality changes.

It was subsequently extended to a wider range of devices and is currently available in 25 countries – including a range of European countries, Australia, Japan, Canada, and the U.S.

But Google's privacy credentials aren't exactly glowing. Along with other big tech companies, it has questionable privacy policies and has handed over your data to western governments.

In terms of features and performance, VPN by Google can't match the leading VPN providers. Plus, the provider states that "use of VPN may increase data costs depending on your plan."

Despite it being a handy extra feature to your Pixel device and Google plans, we wouldn't recommend it as a reliable VPN.

