Is VPN by Google coming to Pixel Tablet?

If you're looking to protect your privacy online or access content blocked in your country, then you might be considering one of the best VPNs. But there are a number of browsers and apps that have their own dedicated VPNs – Google is one of those.

Up until now, VPN by Google, was available exclusively for Google Pixels 7 or later, but that might be changing. With the upcoming release of Android 15 QPR2, VPN by Google will likely be available for the Pixel Tablet. Users have reported being able to use the VPN thanks to the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 update

When VPN by Google was first rolled out, it was briefly installable on the Pixel Tablet but was soon disabled server-side by Google and marked as incompatible on the Google Play store. However, following the rollout of the beta, the VPN service appears to be pre-installed. The Google Play Store also no longer lists the tablet as incompatible with the VPN. Google has not officially commented on the update, but it is unlikely that this is a mistake.

What is VPN by Google and is it any good?

VPN by Google does not offer a lot in the way of features. It's a fairly simple VPN, designed to protect your privacy when browsing on your device. It encrypts your data and hides your activity for third-parties, but it really is a back-to-basics VPN.

It's similar to Apple's iCloud Private Relay which is available to iCloud+ subscribers. This is similar to a VPN, encrypting traffic and masking your IP address, but like VPN by Google, it is very basic and only masks your traffic in Safari – you're left unprotected in other browsers. Like Private Relay, VPN by Google also doesn't allow you to change your location, which is a core feature of VPNs.

(Image credit: Google)

Its predecessor Google One VPN was free to Pixel users and included in a Google One subscription, which initially cost $9.99 per month before being lowered to $1.99 per month. If you have a Pixel phone or tablet, then it's a nice free bonus, but if you're looking to purchase a VPN, there are far superior products for not a lot more per month.

What's more, many have pointed out that Google has built its business on wanting to know everything about you, which led some to question how much its own VPN can be trusted. It's somewhat contradictory that a company like Google is promoting a product which protects your privacy.

What are your alternatives?

Unless you are an avid Google fan or a Pixel user, then there are plenty of better alternatives to VPN by Google.

There are plenty of good Android VPNs out there, with all the top providers offering an Android app. After reviewing dozens of VPNs, NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark are our favourites, but Proton VPN and Private Internet Access are also strong products.

Installing one of these on your Android phone allows you to browse privately and securely – a must if you often connect to your local coffee shop Wi-Fi. They're all included in our best streaming VPNs list as well, so if you enjoy Netflix or Amazon Prime on your phone, you can't go wrong with one of these VPNs. All offer protection on multiple devices so you can protect more than just your phone.

Surfshark is currently offering one of the best Black Friday VPN deals at $1.99 per month, the same price as a Google One subscription. So if you were looking at subscribing just for the VPN, then Surfshark is a far better option. You can connect and protect an unlimited amount of devices and it's the fastest VPN we've tested.

Surfshark: The best cheap VPN | $1.99 per month Save 87%: This deal from Surfshark is fantastic and even better if you're on a budget. Plans currently start at $1.99 per month ($55 upfront, with 4 additional months free) and it comes with a ton of features. There's unlimited device connections, amazing speeds, and it's really beginner friendly. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can see if it's right for you.

Anything for free?

If you're not looking to spend any money, we've got you covered here as well. Free providers don't offer as many features as their premium counterparts, but they can still give you a decent amount of protection for no cost.

PrivadoVPN Free is one of the best free VPNs, boasting good levels of privacy and ease of use, as well as speeds that rival many of the paid services. If privacy is your biggest concern, then you may be better off going with Proton VPN Free. It can't match Privado for overall performance but grants maximum privacy and unlimited data.

The introduction of VPN by Google to Pixel Tablet is a nice little extra if you already own a Pixel device or are subscribed to Google One. But if you're looking for one of the best VPNs, then there are plenty of alternatives out there.