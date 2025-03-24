47 VPNs could be axed from Google Play Store following Russian demands

News
By published

Internet censorship in the country continues

Russian flag with padlock smashing through glass
(Image credit: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images)

Russia's internet regulator, Roskomnadzor, has reportedly requested Google remove 47 VPNs from the Play Store.

Some of the best VPNs have already been affected by blockages in Russia, but none were included in this round of requests.

Reports suggest affected providers include Cloudfare's popular DNS resolver, 1.1.1.1, HideMyNetVPN, VPN4TV, and Secure VPN.

The regulator has said VPNs "provide access to banned content" and violate Russian internet laws.

A majority of the demands occurred between 15-21 March 2025, and during this time internet users across several Russian regions, including the Urals and Siberia, experienced widespread outages.

Apps including TikTok, Duolingo, and Twitch were unable to be accessed, and two of the best encrypted messaging apps, WhatsApp and Telegram, faced interruptions.

Roskomnadzor said the outages were due to "the use of foreign server infrastructure where failures are recorded." However many believe the disruption was the result of Russia's recent blocking of 1.5 million Cloudflare IP addresses.

Russia also disrupted the internet in several regions back in December 2024. Dagestan, Chechnya, and Ingushetia were all affected in a rumored test of the country's "sovereign internet structure."

Person holding smartphone with VPN lettering crossed out

(Image credit: Diy13 / Getty Images)

Removal requests not new

This isn't the first time Russian authorities have demanded the removal of VPNs from app stores.

In 2024, NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and IPVanish were targeted for failing to comply with Russia's content censorship requirements and Apple removed popular VPN apps from the Russian app store in July 2024.

In March 2024, the Russian government demanded access to VPN servers hosted in Russia. In response, providers, including NordVPN, removed all servers from Russia.

However, Proton VPN continues to host servers in the country and the best Russia VPNs are still effective in navigating Russian censorship – despite Russia having some of the world's strictest VPN laws.

Because many of the leading VPN providers are banned in Russia, if possible you should download and install the apps when outside of the country.

VyprVPN is our recommended VPN for Russia thanks to its effective Chameleon protocol. The protocol scrambles your internet traffic's metadata, making it hard for censors to detect and block.

Proton VPN's Stealth protocol, NordVPN's NordWhisper, Obscura VPN, NymVPN and others all offer forms of traffic obfuscation, making them effective at bypassing censorship. Your VPN traffic is mixed in with regular internet traffic and is protected against deep-packet inspection (DPI), allowing you to access a free and open internet, free from censorship.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

See more Computing News
George Phillips
George Phillips
Staff Writer

George is a Staff Writer at Tom's Guide, covering VPN, privacy, and cybersecurity news. He is especially interested in digital rights, censorship, data, and the interplay between cybersecurity and politics. Outside of work, George is passionate about music, Star Wars, and Karate.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Indian flag flying, with city skyline in background
Top VPN becomes the latest to be hit by Indian app store ban
Venezuelan flag flying
Venezuela undertakes VPN banning spree
French flag with silver padlock and chain in front of it
Leading VPNs could leave France due to blocking threats
Broken speech bubble on red background
New research shows 4.8 billion people affected by internet censorship in 2024
Smartphone displaying Google Play Store logo
Are fake VPNs a thing of the past? Google Play will now verify safe VPN apps
Cartoon of person holding a phone, with Wi-Fi symbol behind them
NordVPN launches NordWhisper – and government censorship should be scared
Latest in VPNs
Russian flag with padlock smashing through glass
47 VPNs could be axed from Google Play Store following Russian demands
Obscura VPN website landing page
Obscura VPN wants to be the "best darn VPN out there" – can it?
Large group of protesters in Turkey following Instanbul mayor&#039;s arrest
Turkey sees huge VPN usage spike amid reports of social media crackdown
NordVPN logo on a blue background
NordVPN drops to its lowest price this year – here's what you need to know
ExpressVPN logo above mobile devices
ExpressVPN lays off undisclosed number of employees
The outline of a hand holding a phone, wrapped in barbed wire to indicate censorship
What are anti-censorship features and how is Proton VPN leading the way?
Latest in News
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in &quot;Andor&quot; season 2 trailer
New ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer teases more explosive action and a darker edge to the hit ‘Star Wars’ show
Russian flag with padlock smashing through glass
47 VPNs could be axed from Google Play Store following Russian demands
ChatGPT on iPhone
ChatGPT was down — updates on quick outage
Emma D&#039;Arcy in House of the Dragon season 2
‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 has officially begun filming — what it could mean for the potential release window
AirPods Max in various colors
AirPods Max is getting a big update with lossless audio and ultra-low latency — here's how it works
A mosquito resting on a plant
Experts predict a spring surge in these 9 pest populations — here's what's forecast for your area
More about vpns
Obscura VPN website landing page

Obscura VPN wants to be the "best darn VPN out there" – can it?
Large group of protesters in Turkey following Instanbul mayor&#039;s arrest

Turkey sees huge VPN usage spike amid reports of social media crackdown
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in &quot;Andor&quot; season 2 trailer

New ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer teases more explosive action and a darker edge to the hit ‘Star Wars’ show
See more latest
Most Popular
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in &quot;Andor&quot; season 2 trailer
New ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer teases more explosive action and a darker edge to the hit ‘Star Wars’ show
ChatGPT on iPhone
ChatGPT was down — updates on quick outage
Emma D&#039;Arcy in House of the Dragon season 2
‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 has officially begun filming — what it could mean for the potential release window
Emilia Schüle dazzles as Marie-Antoinette in the new season on PBS
How to watch ‘Marie Antoinette’ season 2 online – stream the costume drama from anywhere
Roborock Saros Z70
Roborock's new robot vacuum that comes with a robotic arm is now available to buy
AirPods Max in various colors
AirPods Max is getting a big update with lossless audio and ultra-low latency — here's how it works
A mosquito resting on a plant
Experts predict a spring surge in these 9 pest populations — here's what's forecast for your area
Kat Graham in Tyler Perry&#039;s &quot;Duplicity&quot; on Prime Video
Prime Video’s new mystery thriller movie has already crashed the top 10 — but there’s a problem
Apple Watch SE (2022) shown on wrist
Apple Watch SE 3 reportedly in ’serious jeopardy’ — here’s why
Claude AI on phone sitting on keyboard
Claude 3.7 Sonnet now supports real-time web searching — but there's a catch