Obscura VPN wants to be the "best darn VPN out there" – can it?

"We care greatly about just being the best darn VPN out there."

These are strong words, and ones that display Obscura VPN's big ambitions. Breaking into a crowded VPN market is difficult and many providers, new and old, struggle to compete with the best VPNs.

However, Obscura VPN is looking to change that. It makes the bold claim of being able to "outsmart internet censorship" and wants to be a part of a new generation of VPNs.

It launched in February 2025 with a unique "double hop" approach, in partnership with long-standing VPN and privacy veteran Mullvad.

Internet traffic is sent through two independent and encrypted servers rather than the more common single-server setup, and its obfuscation claims to "outsmart internet censorship."

Following a hectic launch and more customer interest than was expected, Tom's Guide spoke to the brains behind Obscura VPN, Carl Dong, to find out how Obscura VPN was created and why he wants to challenge traditional VPN providers.

Obfuscation is key

Dong grew up in China and experienced the country's "Great Firewall" first hand. This is where his interest in VPNs and, most importantly, obfuscation began.

"I think this VPN idea has always been nagging me, at the back of my head," said Dong. "Every time I go back to visit my parents or my family, it really becomes a huge problem."

What is obfuscation? Obfuscation hides the fact you're using a VPN and mixes your traffic with regular internet traffic. This makes it harder to be blocked and allows you to bypass internet censorship.

The Chinese firewall is arguably the most sophisticated internet blocking system in the world and bypassing it is a challenge.

"The only thing that worked was obfuscation," said Dong when discussing how to combat online censorship. "[The government] still wants normal traffic to go through, so you want to make your traffic look as much like good traffic as possible."

Obscura VPN identified the QUIC protocol as "the best protocol to go with" thanks to its performance capabilities and ability to bypass plenty of firewalls by mimicking regular internet traffic.

(Image credit: Obscura VPN)

Dong explained how Obscura VPN has made "little tweaks" to QUIC but more importantly layers two protocols on top of each other – WireGuard and QUIC.

This was decided because Mullvad's servers, which are used as the exit hop, only take WireGuard and it allows speed and performance to be retained.

According to Dong, users establish a WireGuard connection to Mullvad. Their internet traffic is tunneled through Obscura VPN's servers using QUIC before "being unwrapped" into a plain WireGuard connection when reaching Mullvad.

Dong shared how the Obscura VPN team had received positive feedback from users upon release regarding the VPN's obfuscating abilities.

Improving this obfuscation has been the first major update since Obscura VPN's release and Dong said the team will keep making improvements.

Double the hops, double the security

Traditional VPNs typically operate just one hop. You connect to the VPN server, it encrypts your traffic, and then connects you to the internet.

Most of the time this is more than enough protection. However, because one VPN provider is overseeing the whole route, in certain cases this can reduce your overall privacy.

In Obscura VPN and Mullvad's case, no single provider can see all of your internet traffic. Obscura VPN only sees your connecting IP address and this is never logged, whereas Mullvad never sees your personal information, and simply connects you to the internet.

Proton VPN's Secure Core and NordVPN's Double VPN are examples of multi-hops. They are a great option for those who want an added layer of security but are still operated by a single VPN.

(Image credit: Obscura VPN)

But how can Obscura VPN not see your traffic even though it's going through its servers? It can't see the information because, as mentioned above, you're establishing a WireGuard connection to Mullvad.

This is where the encryption is implemented and Obscura VPN can't decrypt the traffic – it just utilises QUIC to relay it to the Mullvad exit hop.

Both providers state they don't log your data but even if one, or both, did, your IP address couldn't be linked to your internet activity.

"The massive improvement from one to two hops, I think, is quite obvious," said Dong. "In terms of one hop, you have this single middle man" and your data is "all out there for them to see and analyze."

"Private by design"

It's worth noting that just because traditional VPNs can, in some cases, see your data, it doesn't mean they'll store, log, or sell it. The majority of our recommended VPNs have audited no-logs policies, secure servers, and can be considered trustworthy.

But with Obscura VPN, Dong wanted to ensure "you're physically unable" to have access to this data, with Obscura VPN being "private by design."

He talked extensively about his desire for trust and earning the trust of Obscura VPN users.

Partnering with an established VPN name, with strong privacy credentials, was one of the ways of gaining this trust.

He added that both brands "are built on user trust, built on user privacy" and it would be self-destructive for any sharing of user data to take place.

(Image credit: Obscura VPN / Future)

Obscura VPN's entire source code is available on GitHub and Dong said how they're currently in the process of commissioning a security audit of this code base.

When asked what user information Obscura VPN has on file, Dong said only your account expiry date and number of registered devices are stored.

"Do we need this piece of data? Do we need this lying around? Do we really need this in our database?" he questioned. "If we don't, we just get rid of it."

An email address isn't needed to sign up for an Obscura VPN plan as users can log in with a randomized access code. You can pay via the Bitcoin Lightning Network, as well as traditional credit cards, and you can even visit the website via the Tor Browser.

Industry fatigue

After experiencing the effect of the "Great Firewall," seeing the development of the QUIC protocol, and discovering the two-hop architecture of Apple's iCloud relay, Dong believed he had the "makings of a new generation of VPNs."

Combining this with an existing relationship with Mullvad, Dong saw an opportunity to change the VPN industry for the better.

"I think with the VPN industry, I can sense a little bit of fatigue," he said. "I had to give it a try and make sure this came to be."

"Our goal with Obscura is a VPN that you can just turn on and almost forget about," Dong stated. "I'm someone that's very much on the simplicity end" and "the simpler we can keep it, the better," he added.

Privacy is front and center for Dong, but so is being a "really usable VPN" – he claimed that "we'll make continuous improvements."

With the VPN industry, I can sense a little bit of fatigue Carl Dong

Dong called innovative VPN providers – including the Chelsea Manning-backed NymVPN – "a breath of fresh air."

"People are actually trying to innovate and trying to do new things. I think for such a big industry, that's necessary."

What next for Obscura VPN?

Obscura VPN has the technology to become a huge player in the VPN game but there are aspects of the product that are holding it back.

It's currently only available on macOS but iOS is going to be the next major platform. Android, Windows, and Linux "will come down the line."

Dong also talked of releasing a "WireGuard config generator" so that users on platforms that have WireGuard apps can connect before a full app is launched.

Obscura VPN currently allows three devices to connect at one time, but there is no limit to the amount that can be registered. As more platforms become compatible, we expect this number to rise.

Implementing post-quantum encryption (PQE) is not in Obscura VPN's short-term plan due to what Dong referred to as "conflicting guidance."

Dong believed the true test of encryption is in the field and due to the lack of quantum computers, quantum resistance is at a "theoretical level."

However, Obscura VPN is certainly looking at PQE implementation but won't be rushing any decisions. Dong warned of replacing traditional encryption with PQE and believed "layering it on top of traditional encryption is a great way to go."

(Image credit: Obscura VPN / Future)

Obscura VPN currently lacks a kill switch – a major drawback – but Dong said this will be coming soon. Because we haven't had the chance to test it, we can't say what speeds Obscura VPN can reach but Dong was confident in its capabilities.

Obscura VPN is currently $6 per month, with one-, two-, three-, and six-month plans available, alongside one- and two-year options.

But this price will soon rise to $8 per month, making Obscura VPN one of the most expensive VPNs. Until more features are added, it is hard to justify this price.

Dong did clarify that those subscribing at $6 per month will be locked in at that price unless they cancel their subscriptions. Meaning that all future top ups will be priced at $6 per month, even if the base price changes to $8 per month.

(Image credit: Moor Studio / Getty Images)

The fact Obscura VPN is based in the U.S. could be a worry for privacy-conscious users. The U.S. and other western governments have a history of accessing your data and recent action by DOGE could add to this.

Many of the most private VPNs are based in countries with strong privacy laws and it's unclear how its U.S. base could affect Obscura VPN's privacy claims.

Can Obscura VPN make a charge for top spot?

Obscura VPN has the technology and foundations to become the best VPN out there – but not in its current state.

The VPN is barely a month old so there is still plenty of time to get there, and we're not expecting it to topple the big guns straight away.

However, with the right features, an increase in servers and platforms, and continued improvements to its obfuscation, Obscura VPN has the potential to become a force to be reckoned with.