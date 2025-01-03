Nvidia RTX 50 potentially teased in new video — this could be the next-gen GPU

Nvidia might have inadvertently given us our first glimpse of an RTX 50-series GPU. During a video advertising the company’s upcoming LAN 50 event, we see a gaming PC cloaked in shadows. As VideoCardz spotted, brightening the image reveals an RTX GPU featuring a never-before-seen design,

The design in question might not be final, as VideoCardz notes. The GPU could look like this when it hits retail, or it could have an entirely different appearance. It’s unclear if this is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 we previously reported about or another RTX 50-series GPU like the RTX 5070. VideoCardz believes this GPU’s size suggests it’s not the rumored RTX 5090.

(Image credit: Nvidia (via VideoCardz.com))

So what stands out about this potential RTX 50-series GPU? VideoCardz says that this component strays from the push/pull air design and instead has two front fans. The GPU has an LED strip and its connector has an angle adaptor or cable, which VideoCardz says is “unusual.” It’s hard to discern any further details from even the brightened-up image.

Nvidia hasn’t officially announced the RTX 50-series but rumors and reports suggest the company could unveil its next-gen GPUs soon. As we reported, alleged leaked images of the Nvidia RTX 5080 were posted on the Chiphell Forums (via Wccftech ). The images reveal MSI’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC Edition. Before that, a massive leak revealed Nvidia RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 GPUs ahead of CES 2025.

GeForce LAN 50 Missions and Rewards - YouTube Watch On

Outlook

Nothing is definitive, but it seems like a safe bet Nvidia will drop its next-gen GPUs sooner rather than later. This is not only because of all the alleged leaks and rumors but also because it has been over two years since the launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series. Hopefully, the company will keep its GPU prices somewhat reasonable.

With Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang set to deliver a CES keynote on January 6th at 6:30 pm PT and the Nvidia LAN 50 event running from January 4 to the 6th, we’re sure to hear something substantial during CES 2025. Stay tuned for more news as it develops!

