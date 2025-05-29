Nvidia RTX 5050 laptop GPU specs leak — here's the first laptops getting it

Nvidia's RTX 5050 GPU is becoming more of a reality, as the rumored graphics card has shown up once again — this time in upcoming Acer gaming laptops.

In Acer's GPU spec sheet for gaming laptops in 2025, the company lists several Acer Nitro systems with multiple RTX 50-series GPUs, from an RTX 5070 Ti to an RTX 5060.

However, the listings also include RTX 5050 mobile graphics cards, including the TGP (Total Graphics Power) and clock speeds.

According to the sheet, the RTX 5050 laptop GPU will offer up to 100W TGP (115W max graphics power) along with up to 2,550MHz clock speeds (2,650MHz with PredatorSense boost OC). However, as VideoCardz notes, there are different configurations showing various specs.

(Image credit: Acer / VideoCardz)

Currently, the RTX 5050 listings have been taken down on Acer's sheet, meaning these configurations may not be final — so take this all in with a pinch of salt.

That said, if accurate, these are the gaming laptops equipped with an RTX 5050 we can expect:

Acer Nitro 16 AI — 2,550MHz (2,650MHz boost clock) / 100W (115W max)

— 2,550MHz (2,650MHz boost clock) / 100W (115W max) Acer Nitro 16S AI — 2,407MHz (2,507MHz boost clock) / 100W (115W max)

— 2,407MHz (2,507MHz boost clock) / 100W (115W max) Acer Nitro 18 AI — 2,550MHz (2,650MHz boost clock) / 100W (115W max)

— 2,550MHz (2,650MHz boost clock) / 100W (115W max) Acer Nitro V 14 AI — 1,500MHz (1,600MHz boost clock) / 50W (60W max)

— 1,500MHz (1,600MHz boost clock) / 50W (60W max) Acer Nitro V 16 AI — 2,212MHz (2,312MHz boost clock) / 80W (95W max)

— 2,212MHz (2,312MHz boost clock) / 80W (95W max) Acer Nitro V 17 AI — 2,212MHz (2,312MHz boost clock) / 80W (95W max)

— 2,212MHz (2,312MHz boost clock) / 80W (95W max) Acer Nitro V 16S AI — 2,212MHz (2,312MHz boost clock) / 70W (85W max)

— 2,212MHz (2,312MHz boost clock) / 70W (85W max) Acer Nitro V 15 — 1,905MHz (1,905MHz boost clock) / 60W (75W max)

Other Nitro laptops with more RTX 5050 GPU configurations were also spotted, from 50W TGP (60W max) with 1,500MHz (up to 1,600MHz) clock speeds to 80W TGP (95W max) with 2,212MHz (up to 2,650MHz) clock speeds. This doesn't seem like much, especially when compared to the might of RTX 5090 gaming laptops, but we could see DLSS 4 put to good use.

Notably, other specs aren't shown, such as the GPU's video memory or CUDA core count. However, previous Lenovo Legion 5 and Lenovo LOQ 15 leaks sporting RTX 5050 laptop GPUs revealed the graphics card would deliver 8GB GDDR7 VRAM, meaning its graphics memory is up to speed with the rest of the RTX 50-series family (and similar to the RTX 5060 and the lower-end RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB VRAM.).

The laptop listings have since been taken down, and there's no word on launch dates or pricing. Since Nvidia has yet to officially announce its RTX 5050 GPU, there's no telling when the latest graphics card will arrive — and whether there will be a desktop variant.

If Team Green does deliver an RTX 5050, expect budget-friendly gaming performance bolstered by DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Gen. It aims to replace RTX 4050 gaming laptops, and considering the performance bumps we've seen in RTX 5060 gaming laptops, Nvidia's low-end graphics card could benefit from Nvidia's AI trickery — especially if prices are pocket-friendly.

It may not be long until we learn all we need to know about Nvidia's RTX 5050 GPUs (in gaming laptops and possible desktops), but in the meantime, check out our RTX 5060 Ti review to see how DLSS 4 shines.