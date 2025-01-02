New Nvidia RTX 5080 rumor suggests late January launch — here’s what we know

A new rumor claims the Nvidia RTX 5080 could arrive soon. According to a now-deleted post on X from Hong Kong media outlet HKEPC (via Tom’s Hardware ), the company’s desktop GPU will launch on January 21.

An accidental listing from Zotac (via VideoCardz ) suggests the first RTX 50-series cards could be the RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070. Nvidia launched the last-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 simultaneously, but it’s unclear if their rumored next-gen successors will also arrive at the same time. The RTX 5080 could be the very first 50-series card available to purchase, though this is unclear at the moment.

Regarding the Nvidia RTX 5080, the card will allegedly have 16GB of GDDR7 memory, which would be an upgrade over the RTX 4080’s GDDR6-based memory. The GPU reportedly has 10,752 CUDA cores, a 10% bump over its predecessor. The RTX 5080 is based on a 4NP (5nm-class) node and is expected to deliver 30% higher density than 4N with the last-gen card. In other words, expect better performance when playing the best PC games.

Alleged leaked images of the Nvidia RTX 5080 were posted on the Chiphell Forums (via Wccftech ). The images reveal MSI’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC Edition. The specs show the aforementioned 16GB GDDR7 memory, along with a 256-bit bus interface, three DisplayPorts, and an HDMI port. The card will also feature Nvidia’s DLSS and G-Sync technologies. Design-wise, the card has a triple-fan cooling solution like the previous Tri Frozr 3 RTX 4080 GPU.

The rumors above don’t mention the RTX 5080’s potential price. At launch, the RTX 4080 retailed for $1,199. Now that AMD has bowed out of the high-end GPU race, Nvidia is free to charge whatever it likes since it effectively has no competition in this space. That’s certainly worrying, but hopefully, the company will keep prices relatively reasonable.

Outlook

As always, this latest rumor should be treated with a healthy dose of skepticism, as Nvidia has not officially unveiled its next-generation graphics cards.

CES 2025 starts on January 7, and rumors claim Nvidia will unveil the RTX 50 series during a keynote the day before. Perhaps we’ll finally see whether or not all the rumors about the alleged RTX 50 series are true. Stay tuned for more!

