Huge Amazon Big Spring Sale deal slices $500 off this 49-inch gaming monitor

The Amazon Big Spring Sale doesn’t officially start till tomorrow (March 20), but we're already seeing several incredible deals. One such deal includes an excellent curved gaming monitor that’s looking for a home in your gaming den.

For a limited time, the Samsung Odyssey G9 is on sale at Amazon for $799. It's currently listed at $899, but if you apply the $100 on-page digital coupon, you'll save a total of $500 off a monitor that normally retails for $1,299. That's the lowest price we've seen for what's one of the best gaming monitors and best curved monitors we've reviewed. This deal won't last so it's best to take advantage of it now.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is literally a big deal thanks to its immersive 49-inch 1000R screen, fast 240Hz refresh rate, and low 1ms response time. Though it doesn't feature an OLED panel, the 5,120 x 1,440 resolution is plenty sharp and the display is both bright and colorful. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-odyssey-g9-review-ridiculous-in-the-best-possible-way" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Odyssey G9 review, we said its sprawling screen provided a dazzling field of view in the first-person shooter Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, whereas the Odyssey G9's width proved even more advantageous in more specialized titles like DiRT 5. At such a steep discount, this is a deal you don't want to pass up. Make sure to click on the coupon button to apply a $100 discount at checkout.

As we said in our Samsung Odyssey G9 review, this gaming monitor is aimed at improving your gaming experience. It features traditional technological inclusions (HDR, 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, Nvidia’s and AMD’s adaptive sync technologies) an astounding size (49 inches across the diagonal) and distinctly sharp curvature (1000R).

The monitor measures a bit more than 45 inches from left to right. And thanks to the curve, nearly 11.5 inches front to back. That means you’ll need a rather sizeable desk for this gigantic monitor. If that’s not an issue, then you’ll be treated to the aforementioned immersive curvature that puts you in the middle of the best PC games.

The 5,120 x 1,440 resolution (a 32:9 aspect ratio) is the equivalent of two side-by-side 2,560 x 1,440 monitors. This means you won’t need as beefy a graphics card to max out the details in your games. While this isn’t an OLED monitor like the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED, the display is both bright and colorful, based on our tests. Be warned that PS5 and Xbox Series X only output at 16:9, so you’ll have to deal with empty space on the sides of the screen.

Featuring top-notch functionality and impressive performance, the Samsung Odyssey G9 is worthy of serious consideration from anyone who can make full use of it — especially at such a discounted price. As a gaming monitor reviewer, the Samsung Odyssey G9 comes with my highest recommendation.