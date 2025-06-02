Score! This 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor is only $299 at Best Buy right now
Gaming on an ultrawide curved gaming monitor usually doesn't come cheap, or so I thought until I spotted this 34-inch Acer Nitro display that's now under $300.
Right now, this Acer Nitro ED340CU gaming monitor is down to just $299 at Best Buy, which is $150 off. That makes it one of the cheapest curved ultrawide displays I've seen
It cuts some corners, but with its QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution), 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate, this screen is a fantastic way to upgrade your PC setup without emptying your wallet.
This Acer Nitro ultrawide curved gaming monitor presents a lot of value for those after the wide-screen experience, especially now that it's down to under $300. Expect a 34-inch QHD (3440 x 1440) LCD display with a 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and a wide 21:9 aspect ratio. There's AMD FreeSync Premium to keep screen-tearing at bay, too. For PC games or a multi-window setup for work, this is a great shout, but note that it only supports HDMI 2.0.
You'll find even the best gaming monitors with a curve and a wide screen will set you back closer to $1,000 or beyond, making this deal a steal. So, if you're looking to give your PC game of choice the big-screen treatment or need more space for windows while you work, this Acer Nitro curved ultrawide gaming monitor is a good shout.
Some of our favorite ultrawide gaming monitors, including the LG UltraGear 45GR75DC ($899), Alienware AW3425DW ($799) and LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B ($1,999), can be pricey investments. But an ultrawide for under $300? That's why this Acer Nitro ED340CU stands out.
Don't expect many premium display features here, such as an OLED panel, a 240Hz refresh rate, sub-1ms response rates or HDMI 2.1 (you'll get 2x HDMI 2.0 and 1x DisplayPort 1.4). However, you'd be hard-pressed to find a sizeable 34-inch ultrawide offering commendable specs for $299, whether it be for PC gaming or boosting productivity with more screen space.
With its 3440 x 1440 resolution, 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rates, this display is made for stunning graphics in narrative-driven singleplayer titles and fast-paced multiplayer matches alike that many casual gamers will enjoy. Its AMD FreeSync Premium support also deliver flicker- and tear-free action. Plus, it doesn't hurt that its 21:9 aspect ratio offers plenty of screen real estate, too.
If the price of an ultrawide has turned you away from wide-screen glory, this Acer Nitro curved ultrawide makes for an affordable alternative. We've seen plenty of benefits when ditching a dual-monitor setup for a curved ultrawide monitor.
So, have the space and looking to upgrade your PC setup for a lot less than your typical curved ultrawide display? You'll want to keep this Acer Nitro ED340CU gaming monitor on your radar — especially now that it's down to just $299.
