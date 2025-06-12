Act fast to snag this 4K gaming monitor for nearly half off

If you're building or upgrading a gaming PC, one of the most meaningful investments you can make is a 4K monitor, and I just found a great deal on a good one.

For a limited time the Gigabyte M28U 4K gaming monitor is on sale for $329 at Newegg. That’s almost half off the usual $599 asking price for this 28-incher, making it a great investment for anyone seeking a 4K gaming monitor on the cheap.

Gigabyte M28U 28" 4K gaming monitor: was $599 now $329 at Newegg This 28-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) 144Hz gaming monitor offers HDR support, a good port array (including HDMI 2.1 so you can plug in your latest gaming consoles) and a built-in KVM switch feature that lets you use the same mouse, keyboard and monitor across multiple devices.

The Gigabyte M28U is simple to look at and easy to set up, so it's a good starter monitor for the PC gaming novice. At under 20 pounds it's fairly easy to move around, too, so it's a good choice for students or anyone who's expecting to renovate their desk setup on the regular.

The no-frills design of the M28U might not turn heads but it helps this display blend into a home office, and the cutout in the back makes it easy to route cables out of sight. And you can adjust it backward and forward, raise or lower the display and swivel it left or right a fair bit thanks to the adjustable mount, so it's more ergonomic than many monitors.

Plus, the 144Hz refresh rate ensures this 4K display keeps up with high-framerate games running on the PS5, Xbox Series X and some of the best gaming PCs. And with support for AMD's FreeSync tech, you can count on buttery-smooth framerates while PC gaming.

It's not just for gaming, either—this multi-purpose Gigabyte monitor is well-suited to productivity work thanks to its built-in KVM (Keyboard, Video and Mouse) switch. My colleague recently bought an open-box model and was pleasantly surprised at how easy the Gigabyte M28U is to use and set up. It has a number of different display modes to boot, so you can fine-tune the look of the screen to your liking.

This is the lowest price I've ever seen on this gaming monitor, so act fast if you want one!