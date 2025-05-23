Epic Memorial Day gaming monitor deals start now — save up to $800 on Samsung, Alienware and more

Memorial Day sales are kicking off, and there's no better to take your PC gaming setup up a notch by landing some massive savings on a gaming monitor — and I'm talking about 240Hz OLED displays offering glorious visuals.

With massive discounts such as this 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 that's now $800 off at Best Buy and pocket-friendly deals including this 24-inch Acer Nitro KG241Y for just $109 at Amazon, there are plenty of gamer-ready displays I'd put in my basket.

As someone who tests monitors for a living, these are some of the best gaming monitors you can grab. From ultrawide beasts to panels with high refresh rates, give your gaming setup an upgrade and save while you're at it with these Memorial Day deals.

Oh, and if you're looking to match that monitor with a gaming rig, don't miss out on these gaming laptop deals.

Best Memorial Day Gaming Monitor Deals

Acer Nitro KG241Y (24"): was $119 now $109 at Amazon This Acer Nitro KG241Y monitor is already a top pick for those looking to game on a budget, but this deal now brings it down to just $109. There's great value here for competitive gamers, including its 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response rate and AMD FreeSync support. And with extremely thin bezels, this 24-inch (1920 x 1080) display is quite the looker. It isn't the most premium, but for just over $100, this is a fantastic, affordable option.

Samsung Odyssey G4 (27"): was $299 now $209 at Best Buy Samsung's Odyssey G4 is an excellent pick for high-level competitive play, and that's thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It boasts a 27-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, along with two HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.4. It's better for PC gamers, as current-gen console owners will want HDMI 2.1. However, with its $90 discount, it's hard to go wrong for high refresh rate action.

Samsung Odyssey G5 (27"): was $349 now $229 at Best Buy Looking for the next step up? That's where the Samsung Odyssey G5 comes in. Now $120 off the price, you can expect a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display with a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. That's ideal for competitive and stunning single-player titles alike, and you can expect the same Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support to stop screen tearing.

Samsung Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 (43"): was $999 now $499 at Best Buy A 43-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate, now for just under $500? This Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 offers just that, featuring AMD FreeSync support and HDR10+. If you've got the space and enjoy big-screen gaming, this mighty fine panel will do the trick.

Alienware QD-OLED AW3225QF (32"): was $1,199 now $899 at Best Buy If it's Alienware, you know it'll come with great gaming potential, at a high price. With this Alienware AW3225QF gaming monitor, though, it's now $300 off, and well worth checking out. It features a 32-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response rate, along with Nvidia G-Sync support. In our 4.5-star Alienware AW3225QF review, we adored its high-sped refresh rates and stunning visuals, and at this price, you will, too.