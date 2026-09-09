The iPhone Ultra is about to kickstart a wide foldable revolution — here's why

Sometimes the smartest analysis comes from your viewers, and that was the case with one of the comments on my video interview with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on the iPhone Ultra ahead of its big launch.

One of the key questions I posed to Gurman was a simple one: "Why does someone need a foldable?"

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Here's the answer from @Knightairman1: "Why do you need a foldable. So you carry less with you. I have a fold 8. My 4th foldable. In one device i have a phone, a small tablet...Can I carry more and make the experience even better without taking up the space of another tablet or laptop, yes I can. That's the point of a foldable."

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This comment was in reference to the very well received Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, but it also applies to the iPhone Ultra because they're supposed to share very similar passport-style designs when closed.

iPhone Ultra = iPhone mini that transforms

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

The iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a 5.4-5.5-inch cover display, the same size as the now discontinued iPhone 13 mini. That was the last mini sized iPhone Apple released. But there is a key difference with the iPhone Ultra's front panel.

However, the iPhone Ultra's screen is significantly wider than the one found on the iPhone mini.

While the iPhone mini had a taller aspect ratio of 19.5:9, the iPhone Ultra is expected to have a wider ratio of 3:2. The latter is optimized not just for more comfortable typing but for making social videos more immersive.

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The appeal of Passport/widescreen foldables is obvious from its shape," said Avi Greengart, founder and lead analyst for Techsponential. "If you plan to use your phone to consume content, this is the right phone for you."

Plus, in landscape or tent mode, you'll be able to use the iPhone Ultra as a mini TV.

Wider front displays do involve a trade-off, though. They can be awkward to reach across with one hand.

But it's like an iPad mini, too

(Image credit: Apple Track)

When open, the iPhone Ultra will reportedly boast a 7.8-inch main display — perhaps with not much of a crease at all, if the rumors and leaks are true.

This panel would give you a wide 4:3 aspect ratio that's hopefully ideal for watching TVs and movies in landscape mode, and a 3:4 ratio in portrait mode for scrolling through TikTok, reading ebooks and surfing the web.

To be fair, the iPad mini has a larger 8.3-inch display, but for many 7.8 inches will be close enough for a killer combo of phone and tablet.

Wide phones that aren't foldables? Maybe

(Image credit: Huawei)

Meanwhile, the Chinese company Huawei has already unveiled a wide-passport style phone that's not a foldable in the Huawei Pura X View.

As reported by Android Central, the Pura X View has a 6.39-inch OLED display with a unique 16:9.5 aspect ratio, super slim bezels, and a 96.1% screen-to-body ratio.

The wider screen delivers around 16% more video space and 21% more reading space in portrait orientation than standard tall, narrow flagships.

Now, 6.39 inches is not exactly mini, but it is compared to most of today's flagship phones. I think people like the idea of something compact so long as it can deliver an immersive viewing experience.

But would consumers embrace a wide-screen phone that doesn't fold?

"Without the larger interior display, that's a weird shape without obvious app or content benefits," Greengart said. "Unless Apple or Samsung pushed hard, U.S. carriers are unlikely to take the risk of stocking and subsidizing them."

However, while a wide phone on its own could be an ergonomic mismatch, when paired with an unfolding 7.8-inch inner screen, the wide cover display becomes an asset rather than a liability.

Why Apple could lead the wide phone revolution

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

There's already a handful of widescreen foldables available, and Samsung has particularly strong momentum with the Fold 8 series.

But according to IDC, Apple is expected to capture 31% of units sold in its very first year, and it will become the market leader with 40% unit share in 2027.

A big part of Apple's appeal is the ecosystem factor, and the fact that it has been optimizing both its iOS 27 operating system and its apps for its widescreen foldable.

As reported by Bloomberg's Gurman this week, Apple believes it "has a leg up in software over the more fragmented Android ecosystem."

Android foldables historically suffer from unoptimized app scaling. Apple’s ability to enforce iOS 27 and iPadOS-like layout guidelines means apps should natively adapt to 3:2 and 4:3 ratios from day one.

So it appears that Apple could wind up leading the widescreen foldable charge, and I would not be surprised if those companies that don't currently make a wide foldable (Google, Motorola?) wind up switching to that form factor very soon.

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