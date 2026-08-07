Price hikes suck. The MacBook Neo is our choice for the best laptop in terms of value, even though it costs $100 more than it did on its initial launch.

But you don't actually have to pay $699 for the MacBook Neo. There are two hidden ways to get its price back down to $599. That makes the MacBook Neo pretty much a steal once again.

Option one: get a refurbished MacBook Neo for $599 at the Apple Store.

Option two (for students and educators): get the MacBook Neo for $599 at the Apple Education Store.

Refurbished Save $100 Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599 at Apple While the MacBook Neo now officially costs $100 more, you can still get it for $599 if you shop refurbished models at the Apple Store. Refurbished devices have a fresh battery and outer shell, and you get a one-year limited warranty. The Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, an A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The 2.7-pound laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck and performance.

The MacBook Neo is one of the best laptops you can buy. It provides some of the best value for money out of any laptop on the market, delivering fast performance from its A18 Pro chip, long battery life and an extremely portable design.

In our MacBook Neo review we gave the laptop 4.5 out of 5 stars and called it the "best budget laptop ever." In addition to a sturdy aluminum chassis, you get a bright and colorful 13-inch display and surprisingly loud speakers. We also like the fun color options. You can get it four colors: Silver, Indigo, Blush and Citrus.

In the Tom's Guide battery test, the MacBook Neo lasted an excellent 13.5 hours, which outclasses most budget Windows laptops.

There are some trade-offs, such as the lack of a backlit keyboard. And Touch ID costs extra. But overall this is a fantastic laptop, especially for back to school.

Students and educators can still get it new for $599, which is excellent. And the rest of us can just shop refurbished.

If you've never purchased refurbished tech before, you're in good hands with Apple; not only do they thoroughly clean devices, they replace the outer casing and the battery, making them basically feel as good as new (while costing less.) You also get a one-year limited warranty.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.