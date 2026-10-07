I’ve tested nearly 100 keyboards and the Epomaker Glyph is easily one of the best — and right now, it’s nearly 20% off for Prime Day

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On average, I type nearly 10,000 words every week. My bread and butter relies on my ability to put my thoughts into coherent sentences and write them down. I need to be a speed demon for it, and having one of the best mechanical keyboards aids in that endeavor.

For the past three months, I've been using the Epomaker Glyph, and it hasn't let me down even once — and October's Prime Day sales have made it more appealing than ever (if that was even possible!).

If you're on the hunt for a new keyboard, or want one to simply add to your growing collection, the Epomaker Glyph is down to just $113 at Amazon. To be honest, I'd recommend this keyboard even when it's at the full price, so the discount is too tempting to pass up on.

Save 19% ($26) Epomaker Glyph: was $139 now $113 at Amazon Every day, I'm left impressed by the Epomaker Glyph's design and performance. It's the most fun mechanical keyboard I’ve had the pleasure of testing. Its light Wisteria V2 linear switches are responsive, and its creamy sound profile is like music to my ears. The charming typewriter-like design with dual screens and customizable RGB lighting never gets old either.

I could wax lyrical about the Glyph all day, but no one wants to hear me yap that much, so I'll get into the meat of it. Most keyboards today look alike — not the Glyph. It sports a typewriter-like design, kitted out with a return lever in the top-right corner that acts as the Enter key when pushed up and Backspace when pulled down. It's a modern typewriter, at that, with dual screens that enable you to display GIFs or view keyboard and system vitals, too.

The Glyph's prowess lies in its typing performance, though, which is why we awarded it the best keyboard in the Tom's Guide 2026 Awards. Its pre-lubed Wisteria V2 linear switches are extremely responsive and aren't fatiguing, requiring just 38g of force to activate and a pre-travel distance of 2mm. I've been able to type 109 words per minute on average with 93.2% accuracy — yep, it'll make a speed demon out of you!

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you go on to Amazon today, you'll find loads and loads of deals on mechanical keyboards — but not all of them are worth grabbing, and you shouldn't buy a deck just because it's cheap and sounds good on paper.

I've thoroughly tested the Glyph, awarding it a 4.5-star rating in my full review and even calling it my dream keyboard. I've used it non-stop for three months so I know it's reliable, sturdy and can withstand anything I throw at it (I try and avoid spilling coffee and water on it, though). The 19% discount on the Glyph this October Prime Day is one I wholeheartedly recommend, period.