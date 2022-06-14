Finding the best wireless earbuds under $100 or less can be a bit of a challenge. But in these financially demanding times, getting great performance at a bargain price is an important criteria for many shoppers right now, and as this list demonstrates, there are some great earbud bargains to bag.

We literally test hundreds of earbuds a year, which means we have heaps of knowledge about the market, and huge experience in assessing sound quality and weighing up the most important features for buyers. Just like the best wireless earbuds overall, you can count on the models here to deliver on sound quality despite their budget price tag. They don't skimp on features either, and one of our sub-$100 choices also includes active noise cancellation (ANC), which makes it one of the best value ANC models we've ever seen.

What are the best wireless earbuds under $100?

(opens in new tab) Best value with ANC: 1More PistonBuds Pro

At $69, these are the best value wireless earbuds with ANC. Even better news for is that they're currently discounted to $59 on the 1More website (opens in new tab) as well as through online retailer Newegg (opens in new tab). ANC performance is effective at the price, and the 'buds are a win for budget-conscious consumers looking for great performance in a stylish and affordable package.

(opens in new tab) Best overall performance: Jabra Elite 65t

These may have been around for a while but the Jabra Elite 65t continue to be great value wireless earbuds. As one of our favorite models for performance and features at the price, know that your money will get you excellent call quality, superb audio performance, and respectable battery life a remarkably elegant design.

(opens in new tab) Best value AirPods alternatives: EarFun Air

These earbuds offer a winning balance of form, function and fashion — so long as you like the AirPods-style stem, that is. Either way, they deliver a nicely balanced sound and have decent call quality and solid connectivity. What's more, they're discounted to just $50 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which makes them a total bargain.

The best wireless earbuds under $100 you can buy right now

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

The PistonBuds Pro are a win for budget-conscious consumers who desire outstanding ANC and sound in a stylish, affordable package. Are they going to replace your AirPods Pro? No, but they are easily one of the best AirPods alternatives that can be had for a third of the price.

Okay, battery life isn’t anything to write home about, nor is call quality. But these shortcomings are forgivable when factoring in the audio and noise cancellation these buds deliver, and are enough to satisfy (especially at the $69 price) and give the Piston Buds Pro mass appeal.

Read our full 1More PistonBuds Pro review.

(Image credit: Future)

The Jabra Elite 65t is one of the best earbuds ever created, and continues to be available through several online retailers at a great price.

Superior call quality, dynamic sound that can be customized via the companion app, and a discreet, sleek design are hallmarks that speak for themselves. Battery life won’t wow you, but the fact that it offers as much as the regular AirPods should be sufficient for most users. Having a compact charging case that holds two extra charges is also a boon for travel. The three color options — titanium black, copper black, and gold beige — are all enticing as well.

Read our full Jabra Elite 65t review.

(Image credit: EarFun)

Another pair of wireless earbuds that have received a notable price drop, the EarFun Air might look like some of the better fake AirPods out there, but they offer much more performance. Music sounds top-notch with the sound signature having powerful bass that lays a strong foundation for clear vocals and instruments to shine. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures that your connection with devices remains stable within a 50-foot radius. IPX7 certification and Sweatshield technology also protect the buds from sweat and can handle submersion in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Wireless charging comes part of the package as well.

The controls can act up at times and the fit can be a bit fussy with some ear shapes, but don’t let these shortcomings put you off as the EarFun Air earbuds really are worth a closer look.

Read our full EarFun Air review.

How we select the best wireless earbuds for $100 or less

In selecting the best models around a particular price we take into consideration several key factors, including build quality, features, and sound quality. We also look closely at rated battery life and carry out tests to see how that translates to real-world use. We also consider sound quality while listening to music as well as fielding phone calls. And lastly, how well the earbuds fit and the comfort level they are likely to offer.

How we test and rate the best wireless earbuds

When rating any wireless earbuds, we look not only at price but also design, sound quality and battery life. We also consider how easy it is to pair earbuds with a smartphone and what kind of controls are accessible through the device.

In terms of of sound quality assessments, we listen to many sample tracks that span a number of genres, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, classical, R&B, and electronic, while assessing volume levels and how easy the earbuds are to drive. Movies, podcasts and video games are also used where necessary. We also make phone calls to assess both call quality and microphone performance.

During the testing phase, our reviewers wear each pair of headphones for several hours at a time throughout the course of a week to assess performance and comfort. Reviewers will make note of battery life and how well it matches the rated battery life provided by earbud makers.

As with the best wireless headphones, we evaluate earbuds based on our five-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). If a product hits nearly every mark, it’s awarded an Editor's Choice badge.

