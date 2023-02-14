Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases in 2023

The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases remain the best way to keep your new phone from damage, no matter how durable Samsung has made its latest flagship. As we noted in our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review , the new phone may use Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to guard against scratches, accidents do happen and a good protective case can prevent significant damage.

But that’s not the extent of what you can expect from the very best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases. Our top choices are also stylish enough to add to your phone’s appeal.

And make no mistake — the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best Android phone , thanks to its 200MP main camera and extra bright display, among other reasons. You’re going to want to be able to show off those features while keeping them safe from harm.

That’s where the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases come in. Some of our top picks also have stunning designs and some also have add-on features like a kickstand or MagSafe charging support. The best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases also offer you a choice of colors.

Take a look at our top picks for Galaxy S23 Ultra cases, and see if one appeals to your tastes.

Best case overall Colors: Black, Charcoal Grey, Blue

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: 3.17 ounces + Grooved ridges for grip

+ Air pockets for protection

+ 13-foot drop protection

+ Antimicrobial treatment for the surface

The Speck Presidio 2 keeps the Galaxy S23 Ultra protected in more ways than one. It has raised edges around the camera to keep the lenses safe from scratches. The case offers 13-foot drop protection as well as what Speck calls the Presidio 2 Armor Cloud technology that forms an air bag around the phone and between the case, should you drop your S23. 2. Thinborne Aramid Fiber Case
Thinnest S23 Ultra case Colors: Black

Materials: Aramid fiber

Weight: 0.49 ounces + Ultra thin and light

+Eye-catching design

+ Good grip

If you are looking for a durable case without all the bulk, then this CaseBorne Aramid Fiber case is a good option for your Galaxy S23 Ultra. While there's no listed drop protection, you can expect the Aramid Fiber case to shield the phone against everyday wear and tear. It is extremely thin at 0.03 inches and fits the S23 Ultra like a second-skin. Not only does the matte carbon fiber look stunning, but it also provides a good grip for the phone. 3. Mous Clear Case
Best clear case Colors: Clear, Iridescent

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane, thermoplastic elastomer

Weight: 2.53 ounces + MagSafe compatible

+ Bumper sides for protection

Qi2 wireless charging is bringing MagSafe charging to Samsung's phones , and Mous is already on the case with a MagSafe-friendly Galaxy S23 Ultra case. Whether you pick the Irisdescent version or the completely clear case, you'll get AiroShock impact protection that helps protect the camera with a bumper-like design around the phone. 4. Bellroy Leather Case
Most stylish-looking case Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Terra cotta

Materials: Leather

Weight: 1.16 ounces + Wireless charging compatible

+ Sleek looking

+ Uses recycled materials

The Bellroy Leather Case is almost as sleek and elegant as the Galaxy S23 Ultra itself. It comes with a microfiber lining on the inside and eco-tanned leather on the outside. The case feels soft to touch and the finish is made to age well in the four colors it comes in. It has a slim-fit on the phone but offers slightly less protection against falls than what you might get from the other best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases. 5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Silicone Grip Case
Hard-to-drop case Colors: Black, White

Materials: Silicone

Weight: TBA + Unique design

+ Detachable grip

+ Smooth finish

Samsung's own Silicone Grip Case fits the S23 Ultra pretty snugly, as you might expect from a case that comes directly from the phone maker. The case has a unique design with a silicone grip on the back to hold onto that prevents drops while holding the phone or even while clicking pictures. The case itself has a smooth Silicone finish that feels good in the hand. It comes in only two colors but the grip itself is detachable and additional, more colorful options can be bought separately. 6. CaseBorne V
Most rugged case Colors: Black, Orange, Purple

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane, polycarbonate

Weight: 2.7 ounces + Extensive protection

+ Built-in kickstand

+ 21-foot drop protection

+ Under $25

The Galaxy S23 Ultra might be a durable phone, but to make it even more rugged and add a layer of true toughness, you could consider the CaseBorne V. It has a hard shell design with a foam lining on the inside that combine to promise 21-foot drop protection. The case also features port covers to keep those openings safe from dust or water — and that include the phone's S Pen slot. This tough-looking case also has a built-in kickstand. 7. ESR Shock Armor Kickstand Case
Best S23 Ultra case value Colors: Black

Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Weight: 2.22 ounces + Military grade protection

+ Clear acrylic back

+ Less than $25

True to its name, the ESR Shock Armor Kickstand Case comes with military-grade protection and shock-absorbing air-guard corners. It has a clever 2-part design with a clear back cover and a bumper around the sides of the phone for extra safety. There is a kickstand built into the camera array. While at first glance, it may not look that rugged, the polycarbonate frame and back cover promise to keep the Galaxy S23 Ultra protected from what life throws at it. 8. UAG Monarch Pro Kevlar Case
Most durable case Colors: Kevlar Black, Clear, Crimson, Silver

Materials: Leather, Carbon Fiber, Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Weight: 2.08 ounces + 25-foot protection

+ Strong build using Kevlar material

+ Qi and MagSafe compatible

The $99 UAG Monarch Pro Kevlar case is one of the pricier options among the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases. But in return, you get a heavy duty shock-proof cover that's rated to survive 25-foot drops. The structure of the case is sturdy with five layers of protection, but you can still charge your phone wirelessly with both Qi and MagSafe technologies. The sides of the Monarch Pro have a traction grip so the S23 Ultra won't slip easily. 9. Zagg Gear4 Denali Case
Eco-friendly case Colors: Black, Blue

Materials: Recycled plastics, D3O Bio

Weight: 3.2 ounces +16-foot protection

+ Cool design

+ Uses recycled plastics

- Slightly heavy Named after the mighty Denali mountain in North America, Zagg’s case is durable and strong, with 16-foot drop protection for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is made of D30, a shock-dispersing material that hardens on impact. Even better, that material repurposes recycled plastics, so you don't have to fret that protecting your S23 Ultra means expanding your carbon footprint. Available in two colors — either black or blue — the case looks stylish with a sleek design, with ridges that help provide a firm grip.

What to look for in the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases

You’re getting a case for your Galaxy S23 Ultra to keep it protected, so it stands to reason that one of the main things to consider is drop protection. Though the edge of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s screen is less curved than previous models, it’s still a design that’s not always easy to grip so the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case is going to feature the design and materials that help prevent chips, cracks and damage because of accidental falls. Cases that promise a 4-foot drop protection or more are what you should seek out.

Also make sure that you’re getting a case specifically designed for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Because the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are different sizes, their cases won’t work with your larger phone, but even cases designed for previous Ultras may not be an exact fi, as Samsung can tweak phone dimensions, lens sizes and button placement.

To that end, a good S23 Ultra case should not make clicking side buttons like volume or accessing different ports including the S Pen holster too difficult. Your best bet is to stick to cases made for the S23 Ultra to ensure a good fit.

How we pick the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases

We pick Galaxy S23 Ultra cases initially based on customer reviews, word-of-mouth and reliable brands. Sometimes we may call in cases for more detailed testing. When evaluating the best cases, we consider price, colors, protection and if there are any special features. Because phone cases are such a personal choice, we try to include a variety of styles to fit different tastes.