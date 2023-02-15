Best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases in 2023

With one of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases, you can keep your precious new phone looking like it just came out of the box even if you wind up using the phone constantly. While our Galaxy S23 hands-on time has found Samsung's phone to be pretty durable, everyday living can throw a lot at you and your phone, so you'll want extra protection from drops and scratches.

Our top picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases provide that and more. We've found cases that support wireless charging and add extra features like camera guards and gripable sides. And if the selection of Galaxy S23 colors leaves you wanting, a case is a great way to make your phone look just how you want it.

Whether you're looking for maximum protection from inevitable drops or you want something to complement your sense of style, we've got you covered. There are as many cases for the best phones as there are stars in the sky, but thankfully when it comes to the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases, we know exactly which ones to consider.

1. Case-Mate Pelican Ranger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best overall case Colors: Matte Black

Materials: Impact Polymer

Weight: 2.89 ounces + Super sleek design

+ Sturdy and durable

+ Wireless charging supported

+ Cushioned corners

- Just one color Available in any color as long as it's black, the Pelican Ranger offers a sleek design and military grade 15-foot drop protection for your $799 phone. Made of scratch resistant material, this Galaxy S23 case also has raised edges to protect that all-important camera lens and cushioned corners. The Pelican Ranger looks great but still offers some of the best durability on the market, and at a reasonable price, too. 2. Spigen Optik Armor View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best cheap case Colors: Black

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.4 ounces + Camera slider

+ Great value

+ Lightweight

- There are more durable options For just $20, this lightweight Galaxy S23 case is hard to beat. Sporting a dedicated camera slider to protect those precious rear lenses and weighing just 1.4 ounces, this is a case that you can take with you anywhere. While still made of tough stuff, the lightweight nature of the Optik Armor makes it slightly less rugged than other cases on this list and its mix of different designs across multiple layers looks slightly odd. (opens in new tab) 3. UAG Monarch Pro View at Verizon (opens in new tab) Most durable case Colors: Carbon Fiber

Materials: Polycarbonate, Carbon Fiber, Leather, Rubber

Weight: 1.6 ounces + Incredible protection

+ Lanyard anchor

+ 25ft drop protection

- Pricey UAG may have built the perfect case for those of us who have left a trail of damaged and broken smartphones in our wake — as long as you don't mind your phone resembling the Batmobile. The Monarch Pro offers five layers of protection and 25-foot drop protection. With a built-in lanyard anchor, this is the perfect phone to attach to your body when hiking or taking part in something more extreme. You can charge the phone wirelessly, with support for MagSafe charging as well. (opens in new tab) 4. ZAGG Gear4 Denali View at Verizon (opens in new tab) Eco-friendly all rounder Colors: Black

Materials: D30, recycled plastic

Weight: 3.2 ounces



+ D30 coating offers supreme protection

+ Wireless charging

+ No slip grip

- Color options limited While it may not have an impressive range of bright and breezy colors, the ZAGG Gear4 Denali ticks pretty much every box you would look for in a phone case. The Denali Offers 16-foot drop protection and is coated in D30, the same plant-based material used by soldiers, football helmets, and even in Usain Bolt's insoles. This is a rugged all-action case that is conscious of the environment, as it's made of 50% recycled plastic. (opens in new tab) 5. Galaxy S23 S-View Wallet Case View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Samsung's best Galaxy S23 case Colors: Black, cream, green, lavender

Materials: Polyurethane, Polycarbonate

Weight: TBA + Window lock screen

+ Card slot

+ Bright design in matching colors

- Cover doesn't stay closed The Galaxy S23 S-View wallet case comes straight from Samsung, combining a phone case with a wallet that includes a slot for one card. This case also offers a mini-window even when shut so you can control music, answer calls and view your notifications. The cover of the S-View case doesn't stay closed, which can leave your screen vulnerable, but it's hard to ignore how practical this option is. (opens in new tab) 6. Mous Clarity 2.0 case for Galaxy S23 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best clear case Colors: Clear

Materials: Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Polycarbonate

Weight: 2.11 ounces + Thin and light

+ Wireless charging

+ Anti-yellowing UV technology

- Only one layer of protection If you want to show off the beauty of your new Samsung Galaxy S23 — and we wouldn't blame you if you do — consider a clear case Like the Mous Clarity 2.0. While thin, it still offers an impressive level of protection with AiroShock technology, which is designed to absorb the impact of drops. Eyelets for a wrist strap help you stay connected to your phone at all times and MagSafe charging is supported for third-party wireless chargers. 7. Speck Presidio 2 Grip Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Easy to hold case Colors: Black, Charcoal Grey, Blue

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: 2.99 ounces + No-slip grips

+ 13-foot drop protection

+ Antimicrobial treatment from Microban

+ Wireless charging

- Bland look With no-slip grips and a soft-touch finish, Speck's Presidio 2 case for the Galaxy S23 is one you won't want to let go of. Even if you do drop it, airbag-style cushions offer up to 13 feet of drop protection. A raised bezel prevents scratches should it land facedown and a raised camera ring protects the lenses on rear impacts. Microban antimicrobial treatment offers a 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria, keeping your case in top shape. (opens in new tab) 8. Bellroy Leather Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best leather case Colors: Black, Bluestone, Terra cotta

Materials: Eco-tanned leather, polymer

Weight: 1.16 ounces + Premium finish

+ Colors pair well with the S23

+ Wireless charging support

- Leather is hard to hold onto Bellroy always manages to come up with a beautiful leather home for your phone, and the case maker has done so again with this best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases contender. Made from eco-tanned leather with polymer edges and a soft interior microfiber lining to cushion your phone from drops, this is a solid choice of case. We would love some easy grip areas, however, as leather can obviously be slightly slippery at times.

(opens in new tab) 9. Casetify Ultra Impact case View at Casetify (opens in new tab) Best choice of designs Colors: More than 40 different designs

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: TBA + Plenty of designs to choose from

+ Durable

+ Partially recycled materials

- Heavy

- Expensive compared to other cases With dozens of designs, the Casetify Ultra Impact is the Galaxy S23 case to get if you want to express yourself. It's not just about style either, as Casetify drop-tests the Ultra Impact at up to 11.5 feet. The case supports wireless charging as well. A $72 asking price is steep compared to some of the other Galaxy S23 case options, but if standing out is important to you, the Ultra Impact may be worth the price.

What to look for in the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The first thing to check is of course that your chosen case is compatible with your phone. There are three different Samsung Galaxy S23 models and these cases are for the base model — not the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. (We do have a round-up of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases, if you've opted for Samsung's 6.8-inch phone.)

When selecting a case, consider what your lifestyle looks like. Do you really need a case that offers the absolute maximum protection? A hiker, for example, may prioritize durability over all other features. But if your day-to-day activities are less strenuous, maybe you can save money by choosing a case with more modest drop protection.

You should also consider color and materials used in each case. Ultimately, it will depend on your own personal aesthetic sense as to which design is most appealing.

How we pick the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Cases

Our choice of Samsung Galaxy S23 cases is initially based on reputation and customer reviews. We may call in cases at a later time for additional hands-on testing. When evaluating cases, we take into account budget, features, form factor, and protection. Because no two people want the same from their phone cases, we try to include styles to fit different tastes.