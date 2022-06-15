Best OnePlus 10 Pro cases in 2022

Think of the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases as a relatively inexpensive insurance policy you can buy to safeguard your OnePlus 10 Pro. For just $12 to $50, depending on the case you buy, you can add protection that keeps your phone looking as sharp as they day you bought it.

And you'll want to make sure to protect your OnePlus 10 Pro. The latest flagship from OnePlus features a beautiful design, excellent battery life and the best cameras to date on any OnePlus phone. You wouldn't want to sacrifice any of that to an accidental drop that shatters the phone's 6.7-inch display or mars one of its three rear camera lenses.

Fortunately, case makers have given us plenty of contenders for the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases. In addition to added protection against drops and other elements seeking to do your phone harm, these cases bring some style your OnePlus 10 Pro. Some cases even bring added functionality, like a kickstand for propping up the OnePlus 10 Pro or antimicrobial coating to fight off bacteria in addition to withstanding drops.

Whatever your particular taste and style is, there's a OnePlus 10 Pro case out there for you. Here are the options that caught our eye.

What are the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases?

While the best OnePlus 10 Pro case for you will depend entirely on what you're looking for in a case, we think the UAG Plasma Series for the OnePlus 10 Pro offers the best blend of drop protection and design at an affordable price. There are definitely less expensive options out there — check out the Fanuba Case or Tudia DualShield if you want drop protection on the cheap — but it's hard to argue with UAG's track record for durable designs.

If you still want the look of your OnePlus 10 Pro to shine through all that protection, get the clear Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case, which still protects from drops without covering up the back panel of the phone. OnePlus' own Sandstone Bumper Case offers a surface that's easy to hold on to, while the Latercase OnePlus 10 Pro Case Cyber Edition uses kevlar to keep your phone safe from any mishaps.

The best OnePlus 10 Pro cases right now

(Image credit: Urban Armor Gear)

1. UAG Plasma Series for OnePlus 10 Pro Best OnePlus 10 Pro case overall Specifications Colors: Ice Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.44 ounces Today's Best Deals (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 16-foot drop protection + Lightweight design + Works with most wireless chargers Reasons to avoid - Just one color option - Covers up the OnePlus 10 Pro's look

If protection is the primary thing you want out of a OnePlus 10 Pro case, look no further than Urban Armor Gear's Plasma Series and the entry designed specifically for OnePlus' latest flagship. UAG claims its case has been tested to offer 16-foot drop protection, thanks to impact-resistant bumpers and a main shell built to absorb shocks. Despite the added protection, the Plasma case is relatively lightweight, so you don't add extra bulk to your phone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is fully encased inside the Plasma series, but at least the case itself features a distinctive honeycomb design to add a little visual flair. You can wirelessly charge the phone with the case still on, and mobile payments shouldn't be a problem either.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case proves the best OnePlus 10 Pro 5G cases don't need to be fancy or elaborate to get the job done. Spigen makes a simple bumper case for less than $20 that fits snuggly around the phone and uses a raised bezel to keep the OnePlus 10 Pro's screen and camera from laying flush against flat surfaces.

The case is see-through so you still get to show off the OnePlus 10 Pro's design. (Even the Matte Black version restricts its color to the sides of the phone.) And you won't be adding a lot of weight to your OnePlus 10 Pro in the name of adding that protective frame.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Some of the older OnePlus phones featured a sandstone texture on the back that made the devices really easy to get a grip on. OnePlus is returning that secure feeling to the OnePlus 10 Pro in the form of its Sandstone Bumper Case, which offers that textured surface for easy gripping.

Like the Ultra Hybrid case from Spigen, there's nothing too fancy about the OnePlus Sandstone Bumper Case. The minimalist design is meant to blend in seamlessly with the phone itself, and the black color should particularly suit the OnePlus 10 Pro's Volcanic Black color option.

(Image credit: Latercase)

4. Latercase OnePlus 10 Pro Case Cyber Edition Top protection for a OnePlus 10 Pro case Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Kevlar Weight: 0.4 ounces Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Latercase (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Thin, lightweight case + Made out of Kevlar Reasons to avoid - Only black color option - About $20 more expensive than cases with similar looks

Why not keep your OnePlus 10 Pro out of harm's way with the same material used in bulletproof vests? Latercase makes its OnePlus 10 Pro Case Cyber Edition out of kevlar with hand-laid aramid fibers for a precision fit. The matte finish is pretty eye-catching, too.

You're not adding a lot of extra weight or material to your phone with the Latercase OnePlus 10 Pro Case Cyber Edition. The case itself is just 0.6mm thin, so you needn't worry about having to remove the OnePlus 10 Pro from its case if you want to charge the device wirelessly.

(Image credit: Caseology)

5. Caseology Athlex for OnePlus 10 Pro Best OnePlus 10 Pro case for runners Specifications Colors: Black, green, orange Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2.8 ounces Today's Best Deals (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4-foot drop protection + Three different color options Reasons to avoid - Color is restricted to the interior and the area around the camera array

If you're heading out for a run, feel free to take along your OnePlus 10 Pro if it's enclosed in one of Caseology's Athlex cases. Formed out of two jointed layers, the Athlex promises a grippable side and 4 feet of drop protection. (Caseology drops the Athlex through that drop test 26 times to make sure its cases can absorb that damage thanks to cushioning in each corner.)

While the exterior case itself is black, you have the option of adding a pop of color in the rim around the rear camera array. Caseology's Athlex case is also compatible with wireless chargers and it can accommodate a screen protector, too.

(Image credit: Poetic)

Serious drop protection often commands a higher price, but the Poetic Revolution Case for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G costs less than $30 while still promising protection from drops, dust and scratches. Raised edges and corners keep the OnePlus 10 Pro's screen from coming into contact with surfaces, and an included screen protector staves off other kinds of damage.

Poetic's case offers some other nice features, including a kickstand to prop up your OnePlus 10 Pro when it's time to watch a video. Different color options give you the chance to impose some of your personality on the phone.

(Image credit: Fanuba)

7. Fanuba Case for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Screen Protector A colorful and inexpensive OnePlus 10 Pro case Specifications Colors: Black, green, purple, red, pink, green Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2.39 ounces Today's Best Deals (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Half-a-dozen color options + Costs less than $15 + Rotatable kickstand Reasons to avoid - Doesn't work with wireless chargers

Don't let the low price tag of the Fanuba Case for OnePlus 10 Pro fool you into thinking you're not getting much in return for your money. The two-layer design of the case — the interior is TPU, while the outer shell is made of polycarbonate — is designed to absorb shocks, should your OnePlus 10 Pro take a tumble. The case also comes with a screen protector and a ring holder for holding onto your phone. Even better, that ring holder doubles as a kickstand, supporting the OnePlus 10 Pro in horizontal and vertical positions.

The Fanuba case is thick enough to where you'll have to remove the OnePlus 10 Pro to wireless charge it. But otherwise, this is a good, inexpensive option that doesn't skimp on features.

(Image credit: TikPro)

For a OnePlus 10 Pro case with a different look, try TikPro Premium PU Leather Slim Protective option. It features a PU leather outer cover to give your phone a sense of style. (You can opt for one of four colors for the material as well.)

Though the faux leather exterior is likely what will attract you to TikPro's case, you're not foregoing protection for the stylish look. The polyurethane interior can withstand blows and a protruding edge is designed to protect the OnePlus 10 Pro's screen.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

9. OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Best protection against germs Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber Weight: 2.08 ounces Today's Best Deals (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Antimicrobial surface + Thin profile Reasons to avoid - Only one color option

There's more than just drops threatening you and your OnePlus 10 Pro. Germs can also live on the surface of your phone. The Otterbox Symmetry Series takes on that threat with an antimicrobial additive integrated into the case. Otterbox says the coating defends the case against the spread of bacteria.

But don't forget about drop protection from the very slim Symmetry Series. Otterbox says its case goes through three times as many drops as as required by the military standard spec for drop protection. The case is also backed by Otterbox's limited warranty.

(Image credit: Tudia)

10. Tudia DualShield for OnePlus 10 Pro A low-cost OnePlus 10 Pro case with few trade-offs Specifications Colors: Black, blue, slate, rose gold Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.76 ounces Today's Best Deals (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Four color options + 4-foot drop protection + Affordable at less than $20 Reasons to avoid - Plain-looking back cover

For another sub-$20 option that still manages to offer extensive drop protection, turn to the Tudia DualShield for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The case uses a two-layer design that can withstand 4-foot drops. Tudia also makes use of a raised lip around the screen and camera array to protect those areas from damage.

While some low-cost options skimp on colors, you can pick from four different styles with the DualShield. The textured ridges on the side of the case help you keep a handle on it, and you're able to wirelessly charge the OnePlus 10 Pro even when it's inside Tudia's case.

How to choose the best OnePlus 10 Pro case for you

Regardless of what style, cost and level of protection you ultimately settle on, make sure you're shopping for phones that specifically fit the OnePlus 10 Pro. At 6.42 x 2.91 x 0.34 inches, the OnePlus 10 Pro doesn't match the exact shape of its predecessors, and OnePlus likes to tinker with the rear camera array. So you'll definitely want a case designed for this specific phone. Fortunately, most case vendors very clearly indicate which cases fit which models.

If protection is paramount, look for a case that meets the military spec for drop protection. A case that can guarantee 4-foot drop protection should be the very minimum that you consider; some case makers go above and beyond that.

The prices of the cases in this round up start at around $12 and range all the way up to $50. Discounts and sales can lower the asking price from time to time, but just know that if you're paying more than $40 for your OnePlus case, you're getting a very expensive option.

OnePlus isn't as prominent as Apple and Samsung, so case makers don't offer as many varieties as they do for the iPhone and Galaxy S flagships. Still, we think the list of best OnePlus 10 Pro cases reflects a wide selection of options, even if many case makers don't offer you much choice in terms of colors. We've called out cases where there are multiple colors to pick from.

How we pick the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases

To determine which OnePlus 10 Pro cases to consider, we scour retail sites as well as case maker sites to see what options are out there. In some cases, we're able to get our hands on specific cases for hands-on time. For the most part, we rely on customer reviews and comments to help us find cases to highlight. We're looking to showcase a wide variety of OnePlus 10 Pro cases that offer different features and come in at a wide range of prices to help shoppers with different budgets find the best OnePlus 10 Pro case.