Best NBN 1000 plans: top options for Australia’s fastest internet

The best NBN 1000 plans offer the potential to experience the very fastest internet speeds in Australia, with a maximum of 1,000Mbps download speeds theoretically possible.

While no NBN providers currently advertise the full 1,000Mbps speeds during the busy evening hours (some don’t even have enough customer data to provide a typical evening speed figure) the majority advertise a minimum speed of 400Mbps between 7–11pm. Telstra currently offers the fastest typical evening speeds on this speed tier, with 700Mbps.

If you have the right connection type at your property and you wish to sign up to an NBN 1000 plan, then no matter the provider you choose, you’re going to be able to experience download speeds like you’ve never had before.

But which NBN 1000 plans get the Tom’s Guide seal of approval? Read on to find out.

Best NBN 1000 plans

Best NBN 1000 plan overall

(opens in new tab) Aussie Broadband | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$149p/m (opens in new tab) Aussie Broadband is our pick for the best NBN 1000 plan overall for a number of reasons, but primarily because it offers ludicrously fast 600Mbps during the busier evening hours. The telco doesn’t offer any introductory discount offers (some other providers do offer this) and admittedly, it’s not the most affordable plan on this speed tier. But the fast speeds coupled with a plethora of five-star customer reviews make it the standout option for us. Total minimum cost: AU$149 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,788

Best fast NBN 1000 plans

(opens in new tab) Telstra | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$180p/m (opens in new tab) It’s the most expensive NBN 1000 plan available right now, but if you want the absolute fastest speeds, Telstra is the provider for you. To help make the higher cost easier to stomach, Telstra does include around AU$460 worth of extras on this plan, in the form of 2 months of Binge, 3 months of Apple TV Plus, 4 months of Spotify Premium and 12 months of Kayo Basic. However, all services save for Apple are only available to new customers, i.e. if you already have Spotify, you won’t be able to receive the promotional offer. Total minimum cost: AU$180 | Total cost of first year: AU$2,160

Cheapest NBN 1000 plan

(opens in new tab) Tangerine | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$99.90p/m (opens in new tab) (for 6 months, then AU$129.90p/m) Tangerine has yet to post its official typical evening speed figures, however it does refer to its plan as 500/50. This means you can only get a maximum download speed of 500Mbps, but it’s still classed as an NBN 1000 plan. Still, a 500Mbps theoretical speed is still lightning quick and the AU$129.90p/m monthly cost after introductory discounts is the cheapest on the market. If you’re not entirely happy with the speed of your service, Tangerine does offer a 14-day trial period, allowing you to cancel your service without any fuss. Total minimum cost: AU$99.90 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,378.80 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,558.80 If you do your banking with CommBank then you can take advantage of More’s current promotional offer, which gives CBA customers 30% off an NBN 1000 plan and an ongoing 10% discount thereafter. More also has yet to publish its typical evening speeds, but it does advertise its plan as 1000/50, so we’d speculate speeds faster than 500Mbps could be achievable. With More’s exclusive CommBank discount applied, it makes its NBN 1000 plan the cheapest, with a total first year cost of AU$1,251.60.

NBN 1000 FAQ

Can I get NBN 1000? NBN 1000 plans are only available on fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and some hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection types. Be sure to check with your provider of choice if you have an HFC connection, to see if you can sign up to an NBN 1000 plan.

How fast is NBN 1000? As its name implies, NBN 1000 plans can achieve a theoretical maximum download speed of 1000Mbps. We say theoretical, because reaching this maximum speed is pretty tricky. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) publishes average download speed data in its quarterly Broadband Performance report. In the most recent, published in December 2022, the average download speed on HFC connections was 641.3Mbps and 750.9Mbps on FTTP connections. • NBN speeds: What the tiers mean and which best fit your needs

