T-Mobile just launched fiber internet — here's the prices and speeds you can get

The ultra-competitive and weirdly regulated world of home internet is getting a new player. T-Mobile is rolling out fiber internet to more than 500,000 households in the U.S., further building on the 5G home internet plans the company already offered.

In a post on its website, T-Mobile announced that it would offer home internet at speeds up to 2 Gbps. The most budget-friendly plan delivers 500 Mbps, which is still quite fast, especially considering the speed of fiber internet is symmetrical (it gets the same upload and download speeds).

Another feature that sets T-Mobile fiber apart from other providers is its five-year price lock. You won't need to worry about the price changing anytime soon, which is good for peace of mind in this constantly evolving economy. The prices are a little high to start with, but they're not completely out of range of other providers, especially if you have T-Mobile for mobile service.

"With the official launch of T-Mobile Fiber, we’re delivering on our promise to bring better broadband to more people — the Un-carrier way,” said Allan Samson, Chief Broadband Officer, T-Mobile. “Our new plans, backed by long-term price guarantees, are designed to give customers more choice and peace of mind."

Considering that prices are likely to increase over the next few years, the prices offered by T-Mobile for its fiber internet may seem more competitive over time.

Here's a quick look at the three plans offered by the popular carrier:

Fiber 500 (500 Mbps): $80 / month ($75 with autopay / $60 with autopay and T-Mobile voice line)

(500 Mbps): $80 / month ($75 with autopay / $60 with autopay and T-Mobile voice line) Fiber 1 Gig (1 Gbps): $95 / month ($90 with autopay / $75 with autopay and T-Mobile voice line)

(1 Gbps): $95 / month ($90 with autopay / $75 with autopay and T-Mobile voice line) Fiber 2 Gig (2 Gbps): $110 / month ($105 with autopay / $90 with autopay and T-Mobile voice line / $70 with Fiber Founders Club in select locations)

The launch of T-Mobile fiber comes after a joint venture deal with the fiber internet provider Lumos. The company also has a pending acquisition of the fiber provider Metronet, which would enable it to expand its network further and offer the service to more people.

"By tapping into existing local fiber infrastructure, T-Mobile is accelerating growth and delivering even more value, choice and flexibility to customers," said T-Mobile in a press release.

While 500,000 households isn't a large number, T-Mobile plans to have its service available in 12 to 15 million households by the end of 2030 — it even stated that it could expand beyond that number.