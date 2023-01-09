NBN speeds: What the tiers mean and which best fit your needs

The National Broadband Network (NBN) is now available to 12 million homes and businesses in Australia as of September 2022, through a combination of fixed-line and fixed-wireless services. Despite this blanket coverage, not all premises can achieve the same NBN speeds on their internet plan.

When looking for the best NBN plans, one of the main pieces of information you need to look at (besides the price) is the NBN speed. NBN speed refers to the download speed of your connection — but what exactly does this mean, why is it important and which NBN speed is best for you?

We’ve put together this complete guide to help you understand everything you need to know about NBN speeds.

What is NBN speed?

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The NBN speed figure you see when looking for a plan will refer to the download speed, and NBN is available in six speed tiers, each with a different download speed. The upload speed differs between select NBN plans, too, although this figure isn’t always relayed to you, the consumer, as clearly as the download speed.

What are the NBN speed tiers?

The NBN speed tiers each have an official name given by the NBN, but you will likely find that different retail service providers (RSP) and internet service providers (ISPs) will bestow their own names upon them to align with their company branding and messaging.

The official NBN speed tier names and their download speeds are:

• Home Basic I/NBN 12: 12Mbps

• Home Basic II/NBN 25: 25Mbps

• Home Standard/NBN 50: 50Mbps

• Home Fast/NBN 100: 100Mbps

• Home Superfast/NBN250: 250Mbps

• Home Ultrafast/NBN 1000: 1000Mbps

Note that these speeds relate to NBN fixed-line services. NBN fixed-wireless services have a slightly different setup, because of the limitations of the equipment, coupled with the fact the data signal is sent via wireless radio waves.

The official speed tiers for NBN fixed-wireless are:

• Home Basic I/NBN 12: 12Mbps

• Home Basic II/NBN 25: 25Mbps

• Fixed Wireless Plus/NBN 75: 75Mbps

What NBN speed can I get?

(Image credit: Excitel)

Not everyone will be able to achieve all of the NBN speeds listed above. The speed you can get at your property will be determined by the NBN connection type you have.

For fixed-line NBN services, there are five connection types. If you’re unsure which connection type you have, you can find out either by checking on the official NBN Co website (opens in new tab), or the RSP you choose to provide your internet connection will be able to tell you when you type in your address.

The fixed-line NBN connection types are:

FTTB

Fibre-to-the-building (FTTB) is found in apartment buildings. A fibre-optic line is run to the main node in the building’s communications room. From here, existing cable technology (usually copper wiring) runs from the node to each individual apartment or unit. The customer then plugs a modem and/or router into an outlet on the wall to transmit a Wi-Fi signal.

FTTN

Fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) and fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) are similar in their use of technology. However, FTTN is generally the slower of the two connections, but because it is easier to rollout and install, it is the most common connection type currently used in Australia. FTTN connections can still theoretically reach 100Mbps, but several factors can influence the actual speed you can achieve.

With FTTN connections, the NBN runs fibre optic cable to a distribution point that services either your neighbourhood or street, and copper cable then runs to individual homes to deliver an internet connection. The use of copper cabling is what puts a limit on the top download speed, and the distance of your property from the distribution node also plays a deciding factor in the real world speeds you can achieve.

FTTC

FTTC is similar to FTTN in that it sees fibre optic cables being run to a distribution point, which then connects to your home via copper cable. However, the distribution point will only serve your street, and not an entire neighbourhood.

FTTC connections also only max out at 100Mbps, but there is a greater chance of you being able to achieve the full speed, because the distribution point is both closer to your home and will service fewer households.

FTTP

Fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) is the top-tier of all fixed-line NBN connections, offering the fastest NBN speeds. FTTP is exactly what it sounds like, a fibre optic cable is run directly to your home.

Because fibre optic cable is capable of handling much faster speeds and services just your home, FTTP connections are theoretically capable of 1000Mbps speeds. We’ve yet to see gigabit speeds actually achieved by FTTP connections — the fastest NBN plans currently available claim around 600Mbps typical evening speeds — but the technology is still capable of supporting it.

The NBN says that you are able to request an upgrade to FTTP, if you currently have an FTTN or FTTC connection, and if you live in an eligible area. You may be required to cover the cost of the upgrade. More information can be found on the NBN website (opens in new tab).

HFC

Hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connections are also theoretically capable of achieving superfast and ultrafast speeds. They utilise an NBN-installed fibre optic cable and previous coaxial cabling at your premises that has previously provided cable TV services, such as Foxtel.

Telstra and Optus, two of Australia’s largest telcos, have provided internet via coaxial for many years. The NBN bought this infrastructure off of the two companies and repurposed it. In an HFC connection, an NBN fibre optic cable connects to a point of interconnect (POI) installed outside your home.

This feeds into a coaxial wall outlet inside your home. From here, you connect a coaxial cable to an NBN connection box, which you then connect to a Wi-Fi router to deliver internet throughout your home.

What if I can't get fixed-line NBN?

(Image credit: The Courier Mail)

If you don't live in an area that is served by a fixed-line NBN connection — commonly regional and rural areas of Australia — then you should be able to access the NBN's fixed-wireless service.

Fixed-wireless speeds are much harder to determine, because of the limitations of the equipment. The provider you go with can also influence the real-world download speeds you can achieve. It's because of these factors that providers of fixed-wireless services don't have to report a typical evening speed (more on this below).

Even if you're meant to be on the fastest NBN 75 fixed-wireless plan, you might not actually achieve this, especially during the busier evening hours.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) monitors the average performance of fixed-wireless NBN services. In its latest Measuring Broadband Performance report (opens in new tab), published in December 2022, it found that average download performance across NBN 25 and Fixed Wireless Plus plans was 110.2% during all hours, and 87.7% during the busy hours of 7pm – 11pm.

What this means is that for people who do require a fixed-wireless NBN connection, you should experience the speeds associated with whichever plan you're on.

What is 'typical evening speed'?

When looking for an internet plan, you’ll see the term ‘typical evening speed’ mentioned. This refers to the download speed you can expect to achieve during the typical busy evening hours of 7pm – 11pm.

For more information on typical evening speed and what it means for your NBN connection, check out our complete guide.

What NBN speed should I get?

So, now you know what NBN speeds there are, it’s now time to find out what NBN speed you need for your household. As we’ve already touched on, the maximum NBN speed you can achieve will first be determined by the connection type you have at your property.

Once you know this, you can decide which speed is best for you. The most influential factors in this decision will be the number of people living in the household, what your daily needs are and the amount you want to spend each month on your NBN plan.

Home Basic I/NBN 12

Because the Home Basic I speed tier has a maximum download speed of 12Mbps, it’s only going to be good for basic tasks and for households with just one, maybe two users.

Before the advent of streaming services and our incessant need to binge watch the latest TV shows and movies, a maximum download speed of 12Mbps was enough for everyday tasks such as browsing the internet and downloading some files.

But now that we have full HD and 4K Ultra HD streaming, our need for a much faster internet connection has become almost a necessity. An NBN 12 plan will now only be good enough for streaming video and music content in standard quality, browsing the internet, accessing social media and downloading small files.

The advantage of an NBN 12 plan is that they are the most affordable (although some NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans don’t cost that much more).

Home Basic II/NBN 25

NBN 25 plans are good for homes with just one or two people who want to perform slightly more internet-intensive tasks. These can include streaming video and music in a higher quality (up to full HD for video) and enjoying faster page loading speeds when browsing the web.

It might be possible to stream select 4K video content, but only on one device at a time. With an NBN 25 connection, two users should be able to comfortably browse, stream and download at the same time.

Home Standard/NBN 50

NBN 50 is the most common speed tier used in Australia. A 50Mbps connection is good enough for up to four people to access the internet at the same time.

NBN 50 plans will allow you to stream content in up to 4K quality (although the NBN says you can only realistically experience up to full HD quality), download large files, work from home without interruption and play online games.

Home Fast/NBN 100

NBN 100 can theoretically be accessed by all NBN connection types, so if you have a multiple user household, or you just have a couple of people who want to enjoy fast download speeds and 4K video streaming, then it’s the plan to go for.

NBN 100 plans will, of course, be more expensive than others (although they’ll cost less than NBN 250 and NBN 1000), but they offer the best possible experience for all Australians.

Home Superfast/NBN 250

If you have multiple devices that you want to stream 4K or even 8K content (if you can find it) on, then you’ll need an NBN 250 plan. If you play online games regularly and a smooth experience is absolutely necessary, then you’ll also want to think about getting an NBN 250 plan.

Remember though, NBN 250 can only be accessed by people with an FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

Home Ultrafast/NBN 1000

NBN 1000 is the fastest possible NBN speed. It can only be accessed by properties with an FTTP or HFC connection, and currently, no telco can deliver the full 1Gbps speeds.

Some RSPs such as Origin and Aussie Broadband claim to deliver 600Mbps speeds during the busy evening hours, which is still incredibly fast. You may think web pages or movies load pretty quickly on your current NBN 50 plan, but once you’ve experienced NBN 1000, you’ll never understand how you managed without it.

These plans will be the most expensive, costing over AU$100 per month, but if the fastest possible internet experience is important to you, then it’s a worthwhile investment.

How can I increase my internet speed?

Download speed not quite cutting it on your home? There are a few things you can do to help try to increase your internet speed.