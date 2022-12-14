Best NBN plans: our expert picks, from cheapest to fastest

Choosing the best NBN plan for your household isn’t always simple. While it may be one of the best internet plans you can get in Australia, you have a number of boxes to tick. Firstly, you need to find an internet service provider that falls into your budget, but you also need to consider the right speed that will allow you and your household to surf, stream and download, without getting overloaded.

There are multiple NBN providers in Australia all vying for your custom. There are the three major telcos: Telstra, Optus and TPG, but there’s also an increasing number of other ISPs that offer great service. These include Tangerine, Belong and Aussie Broadband, to name just a few.

These smaller companies can in some instances be more affordable than the Big 3, offer aggressive introductory pricing, or even provide a better service. Tasmanian-based ISP Launtel, for example, has previously bettered both Telstra and Optus when it comes to download speeds.

You’ll likely find that most NBN providers will discount the first six months access on your internet plan, while others may offer an ongoing discount if you sign up to other utility services they offer.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’ve partnered with WhistleOut to compare NBN plans from over 30 Australian providers to pick out our recommendations across the different speed tiers and find those that ultimately offer the best overall value. If you know which speed you’re after, simply click the links below to jump straight to that section.

Which is the best NBN provider?

(opens in new tab) Best NBN provider this month – Exetel (opens in new tab) We recommend Exetel as the best NBN provider for the majority of Australians this month. The company regularly delivers, and in some cases exceeds its advertised download speeds, but its My Speed Boost days feature is the icing on the cake. This feature allows customers on NBN 50, 100, 250 plans to boost their download speed up to the next tier (if the NBN connection type allows) for free, five times a month. You can also let your days rollover and bank up to 30. Exetel NBN plans are also competitively priced, but when you factor in the free boost in download speed, it makes for hard-to-beat-value.

Best NBN plans

We’ve performed a thorough comparison of all of the NBN plans currently available from over 30 providers, and picked out the best internet plan for each main speed tier.

Note that if you’re looking for the fastest NBN 1000 (aka gigabit) speed tier, you have to make sure you have an FTTP or HFC connection at your property. If you don’t, you’ll likely have to select a plan on a slower speed tier.

Best NBN 25 plan

A cheap NBN plan for casual users

(opens in new tab) Tangerine | NBN 25 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$44.90p/m (opens in new tab) (first 6 months, then AU$59.90p/m) All Australian internet providers will offer an NBN 25 plan, so when you’re looking for the best one for you, the monthly price will likely be the most influential factor. You also ideally want your NBN 25 plan to offer the maximum 25Mbps evening speed. Which is why we’ve chosen this Tangerine plan as our recommendation. You get the full 25Mbps download speed, unlimited data, and an affordable monthly cost – which is currently even more affordable with a $15 a month discount for the first 6 months. Total minimum cost: AU$44.90 | Total cost for first year: AU$628.80 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$718.80

Best NBN 50 plan

Best value plan for most users

(opens in new tab) Spintel | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$54p/m (first 6 months, then AU$64.95p/m) The NBN 50 speed tier is the one that will suit most households and as a result, is incredibly competitive when it comes to pricing. This can make choosing the best overall NBN 50 plan a little trickier. But for us, it’s Spintel that comes out on top. Offering the full 50Mbps typical evening speed, an attractive introductory offer and the cheapest monthly fee we can find, it’s the clear winner. Exetel comes in a close second. It does cost an extra AU$5.95p/m during the same six month introductory period and AU$10p/m afterwards, but the My Speed Boost days mentioned earlier mean you can achieve up to 100Mbps download speeds for less than other competitors. Total minimum cost: AU$54 | Total cost for first year: AU$713.70 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$779.40

Best NBN 100 plan

If you have a multi-user household, or need more speed, this is our pick

(opens in new tab) Exetel | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$69.95p/m (opens in new tab)(first 6 months, then AU$84.95 p/m) Exetel takes the crown for its NBN 100 plan, thanks to a combination of affordable pricing, reliable service and its Speed Boost feature. Not only did the ACCC (opens in new tab) find Exetel delivered 101.5% of advertised download speeds in its most recent report, but the My Speed Boost feature lets you boost to 250Mbps download speeds (if you have an FTTP or HFC connection), up to 5 times each month. If you want, you can bank these days up to a total of 30 days. Spintel technically charges 95 cents less each month, but we think Exetel’s Speed Boost feature is worth the extra. Total minimum cost: AU$69.95 | Total cost for first year: AU$929.40 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,019.40

Best NBN 250 plan

If you're serious about NBN speed, this is the plan we recommend

(opens in new tab) Exetel | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$94.95p/m (opens in new tab) (first 6 months, then AU$114.95p/m) Exetel is our recommendation for those who can access NBN 250 plans, offering the best overall package. The RSP states your typical evening speed will be 225Mbps, putting it at 90% of the full 250Mbps download speed, but you only pay AU$94.95p/m for the first 6 months, then AU$114.95p/m thereafter. Plus, you can use Exetel's five My Speed Boost days to increase your speed to 500Mbps download and 50Mbps upload, if you have an FTTP or HFC connection. Telstra (opens in new tab) currently offers the cheapest plan that delivers the full 250Mbps download speed. But for the extra 10% in speed, you have to pay an extra 18%. Realistically, we wouldn't say the extra outlay is worth it. 225Mbps is still incredibly fast, so we don't think you're exactly going to miss out on the extra 25Mbps. Total minimum cost: AU$94.95p/m | Total cost for first year: AU$1,259.40 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,379.40

Best NBN 1000 plan

The fastest possible speeds, but only for a select few

(opens in new tab) Aussie Broadband | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$149p/m (opens in new tab) Competition is heating up in the NBN 1000 speed tier, with a number of RSPs now offering superfast connections. However, a good proportion of these telcos have yet to publish typical evening speed data, so we can’t be sure what download speeds you can realistically expect. Until that data is published, our top pick for the best NBN 1000 plan is Aussie Broadband. Some other telcos do come in cheaper, even when you don’t factor in their six month introductory discounts, but you might not achieve the 600Mbps speeds advertised by Aussie Broadband. Origin (opens in new tab) also quotes 600Mbps download speeds, but it costs an extra AU$5p/m. Going with Superloop (opens in new tab) can save you a little extra each month, with a AU$1,499.40 first year cost, but will only give you 500Mbps speeds and a 3,000GB data allowance. Total minimum cost: AU$149 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,788

Best NBN plans: major NBN providers

When you're looking for a new NBN plan, you may be tempted to head straight to one of the three major providers of NBN services: Tesla, Optus or TPG. In the majority of cases, you'll need to spend more each month to sign up with one of these three, but in return, you can generally be sure of a reliable service when it comes to speed. In fact, if you look at data published by the ACCC , all three get close to, or exceed, 100% of the advertised speeds.

You may also find you can get extra perks thrown into your NBN plan, such as free subscriptions to streaming services, or the supplied modem having integrated 4G backup internet, in case your fixed-line service ever goes offline. We haven't factored these extra perks into our recommendations above because their appeal will vary depending on your household’s specific needs. We’ve instead focused on the speed and monthly price offered.

If you want to go with either Telstra, Optus or TPG for your NBN plan, these are the ones we'd recommend.

Best Telstra NBN plan

(opens in new tab) Telstra | NBN 100 | Unlimited downloads | No lock-in contract | AU$95p/m (opens in new tab) (for 6 months, then AU$110p/m) A Telstra NBN 100 plan costs just AU$5 more per month than its NBN 50 plan, making it better value in our eyes (although still more expensive than the Exetel plan mentioned previously). If you join before January 9 2023, you can save AU$15p/m on your plan, bringing it down to AU$95p/m. The NBN 50 plan costs AU$90p/m for the first six months. Everything else about the two plans is the same, and Telstra will supply a modem for free, just as long as you remain on your plan for 24 months. If you choose to leave, you can simply return the modem, or keep it and pay a AU$200 non-return fee. Total minimum cost: AU$95 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,230 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,320

Best Optus NBN plan

(opens in new tab) Optus | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$79p/m (opens in new tab) While there may be a 6 month introductory offer on the Optus NBN 100 plan, we've picked out the NBN 50 plan as the most broadly appealing option. Not only is it the cheapest Optus NBN plan you can get, but the company regularly matches, or in some cases exceeds, this download speed. You can therefore be practically guaranteed of achieving the full 50Mbps speed, which is plenty for most households. Total minimum cost: AU$331 (including modem) | Total cost for first year: AU$948

Best TPG NBN plan

(opens in new tab) TPG | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$74.99p/m (opens in new tab) TPG doesn't offer an introductory promotion on its NBN 50 plan, but it is the cheapest of the three major NBN providers. TPG also only charges AU$109.95 for a modem, including delivery, making it one of the more affordable options.

NBN FAQ

What is the NBN? The NBN (National Broadband Network) is Australia’s national infrastructure for phone and internet services. The government initiative was first proposed in 2007 and was deemed to be 90% complete in 2020. NBN services are now available to virtually all Australians in some form, whether it be a fixed-line service, facilitated by optical fibre cables or a fixed-wireless service, which uses towers emitting 4G signals.

Which NBN speed is best for me? NBN offers six main speed tiers for consumer connections. There are official names for these (ranging from ‘Basic 1’ to ‘Ultrafast’) but most providers refer to them as a number, relating to the expected download speed. The speed of internet service you can achieve at your property is determined by the physical connection type you have. The six main NBN speed tiers available are: NBN 12 (Basic 1): 12Mbps download | 1Mbps upload | All NBN connection types | 1 user | NBN 12 is best suited for a single-person household. Even then, the 12Mbps maximum download speed is only going to be good for browsing the internet, sending emails and watching video content in up to 1080p quality. If you want to stream 4K video content (or to multiple devices simultaneously) on services like Netflix, then NBN 12 likely won't be fast enough. NBN 25 (Basic II): 25Mbps download | 5Mbps upload | All NBN connection types | 1-2 users | With NBN 25, up to two people can comfortably browse the internet at the same time and stream a range of music and video content in up to 1080p quality. You may be able to watch 4K streaming video, but only on a single device at a time. NBN 50 (Standard): 50Mbps download | 20Mbps upload | All NBN connection types | 2-4 users | The most popular NBN speed tier, NBN 50 is designed to allow up to four users to browse, stream and download content with ease. NBN 50 is also a good speed tier for people needing to use video chat a lot at home. NBN 50 is the most popular NBN plan in Australia. NBN 100 (Fast): 100Mbps download | 20Mbps upload | All NBN connection types | 5+ users | Well suited to 4K video streaming and allowing for multiple users to be online at the same time. NBN 250 (Superfast): 250Mbps download | 25Mbps upload | FTTP, HFC connections | 5+ users | Incredibly fast internet speeds that allows multiple users to stream 4K video content and download large files at the same time. NBN 1000 (Ultrafast): 1000Mbps download | 50Mbps upload | FTTP, HFC connection | 5+ users | Currently the fastest possible NBN speed tier, although very few telcos actually achieve the full 1000Mbps download speeds, especially during the evening.

What does 'typical evening speed' mean? You'll see the term 'typical evening speed' advertised against all NBN plans, and it refers to the average download speed you can expect to realistically achieve during the busy evening hours of 7pm - 11pm. Different providers of NBN plans may advertise different typical evening speeds, so be sure to keep an eye out for this figure when searching for a new plan. On speed tiers ranging up to NBN 100he typical evening speed figure is less important than it used to be. The speeds realistically achievable in Australia have improved in recent years, and you'll now find some internet service providers will advertise the maximum possible speed of the NBN tier you're on. In some cases, your evening speed could actually exceed the theoretical maximum limit of your tier.

Which NBN provider is the cheapest? The NBN speed tier you're considering will determine which NBN provider is the cheapest. A fast NBN 100 plan will naturally cost you a fair amount each month. But within these fast NBN plans, you can find some good deals that will save you money. The cheapest NBN plan available in Australia is Flip Connect's NBN 12 plan, which costs AU$34p/m for the first 6 months, which then increases to AU$44.90p/m. Head to our best NBN deals page for a regularly updated list of popular, affordable internet plans.