Best NBN 100 plans: top providers for fast 100Mbps internet

NBN 100 may not be the outright fastest speed tier offered on the National Broadband Network, but it is the fastest (theoretically) achievable by all NBN connection types. So, if you live in a household with multiple people wanting to get online to stream and download content throughout the day, and you’re looking for the best NBN plan for your needs, NBN 100 could be the perfect option.

Fortunately, the majority of NBN providers in Australia have an NBN 100 plan, and many promise to deliver the full 100Mbps download speed you’d expect. For those that don’t, their typical evening speed still comes close enough that you’re unlikely to notice a difference.

This means choosing the best NBN 100 plan will likely come down to price, any extras included with the plan, or whether a certain NBN provider services your address. We’ve therefore partnered with WhistleOut to compare NBN 100 plans from more than 30 providers to bring you the best plans currently available.

Best NBN 100 plans

Best overall NBN 100 plan

(opens in new tab) Exetel | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU64.95p/m (first 6 months, then AU$84.95p/m) (opens in new tab) Exetel comfortably takes home the crown for best overall NBN 100 plan in our opinion. Not only does it reach the advertised 100Mbps typical evening speed, but it’s the most affordable to do so (Dodo’s NBN 100 plan comes in slightly cheaper, but it only quotes 95Mbps speeds). Exetel also provides free Speed Boost days, which give you five free Speed Boost days each month (extras cost AU$2 per day). These allow you to boost your download speed to the next tier (NBN 250 in this instance) if you have a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection type. This particular plan comes with 20Mbps upload speeds, but Exetel does also offer a 40Mbps upload speed option for an extra AU$10p/m. A higher upload speed can be beneficial for people working from home regularly or playing video games online. The prices quoted here are exclusive to WhistleOut, and you'll need to enter the code WOEX2223 if you choose to sign-up. The six-month introductory price through Exetel direct is AU$68.95. Total minimum cost: AU$64.94 | Total cost for first year: AU$899.40 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,019.40

Best fast NBN 100 plan

(opens in new tab) Exetel | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU64.95p/m (first 6 months, then AU$84.95p/m) (opens in new tab) Our pick for the best fast NBN 100 plan? It would have to be the same Exetel 100/20 plan. The best option for most Australians looking for NBN 100, not only in terms of performance (thanks to the inclusion of Speed Boost days, which increase your download speed) but for price, too. It’s without a doubt our outright top pick. Total minimum cost: AU$64.94 | Total cost for first year: AU$899.40 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,019.40

Cheapest NBN 100 plan

(opens in new tab) Dodo | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$63.85p/m (for 6 months, then AU$85/month) (opens in new tab) If you want to sign up to an NBN 100 plan but also want to spend as little as possible, then Dodo is the telco for you, with a total first year cost of AU$893.10. Do note, however, that this doesn’t include the cost of a compatible modem, so you will either have to buy a new one, or use one you already own, as long as it is compatible. You can get a new modem from Dodo at a cost of AU$88, or a refurbished one for AU$10. The six-month introductory price is also a WhistleOut exclusive (regular price AU$75p/m) if you sign up via the comparison website by January 19, 2023. Total minimum cost: AU$63.85 | Total cost for first year: AU$893.10 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,020

More NBN 100 plan deals

Best NBN 100/40 plans

We've already made a passing mention to NBN 100/40 plans, and if it sounds like the plan for you, you'll want to know which ones are the best. NBN 100/40 used to be the default for most NBN 100 plans, but telcos began the downgrade to 20Mbps uploads instead of 40Mbps a few years ago.

Some NBN providers still offer 100/40 plans as an option, however, you will just need to pay around AU$10p/m extra.

Best overall NBN 100/40 plan

(opens in new tab) Exetel | Unlimted data | No lock-in contract | AU$74.95p/m (for 6 months, then AU$94.95p/m) (opens in new tab) Exetel is once again our choice for best overall plan for outright value. As with the telco's 100/20 NBN plan, you can expect the full 100Mbps speed during the busy evening period. Exetel doesn't advertise a typical evening speed for uploads, but in the ACCC's most recent report, the retail service provider (RSP) achieved 88.7% plan speed during the busy hours. Exetel's NBN 100/40 plan isn't the absolute cheapest, that goes to Flip (opens in new tab), but there is only an AU$6 difference. Plus, Exetel gives you the five free Speed Boost days, which will boost your service to the NBN 250/25 speed tier. The prices quoted here are exclusive to WhistleOut, and you'll need to enter the code WOEX2223 if you choose to sign-up. The six-month introductory price through Exetel direct is AU$77.95. Total minimum cost: AU$74.95 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,019.40 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,139.40

Best NBN 100 plans: Major NBN providers

If you’re looking to upgrade to an NBN 100 plan or switch your provider, it makes sense to check out what deals are being offered by Australia’s major NBN providers: Telstra, Optus and TPG. In most cases an NBN plan from any of these three won’t be the cheapest option, but you are at least highly likely to experience a reliable service. And, since all three provide mobile services too, you may be able to create a bundle and save some money. Other perks, such as free subscriptions to streaming services, may also be included.

Telstra and Optus also provide 4G backup with their modems, so if your fixed-line NBN connection drops out, you’ll still be able to connect to the internet via 4G data.

Best Telstra NBN 100 plan

(opens in new tab) Telstra | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$95p/m (for 6 months, then AU$110p/m) (opens in new tab) Telstra’s NBN 100 plan comes with a few extras thrown in, including two months access to Binge, three months of Apple TV+ and four months of Spotify Premium. You also get the telco’s latest Smart Modem 3 with 4G backup and a free internet optimiser feature, which lets you specify which devices in your home should get internet traffic priority. Handy if you have a gamer in the house who doesn’t want their connection to lag. Telstra only quotes 17Mbps upload speed, as opposed to the full 20Mbps that should theoretically be possible, but if you’re just using the internet to stream content or surf the web, this shouldn’t provide any real issue. Telstra provides its modem for free, but if you cancel your plan, you can either return the modem or keep it and pay a AU$200 fee. Total minimum cost: AU$95 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,230 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,320

Best Optus NBN 100 plan

(opens in new tab) Optus | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$89p/m (for 6 months, then AU$99p/m) (opens in new tab) Optus’ NBN 100 plan is slightly cheaper than Telstra’s, although it doesn't have the same suite of streaming services included in the price. You can pay an extra AU$20p/m to have a Netflix standard subscription included, along with a Wi-Fi booster to improve coverage around your home. The Optus NBN 100 plan also includes a modem with 4G backup, but you have to pay for it if you don’t remain connected to the Optus service for 36 months. If you leave Optus before the 36 months have passed, you’ll need to pay AU$7 for each month remaining. While that may seem like a negative, there is much to shout about with Optus. Not only do you get the full 100Mbps download speeds, but in the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission’s (ACCC) latest Measuring Broadband Performance report (published December 2022), Optus achieved 103.7% of its advertised plan speeds and 101.7% of upload speeds (which are quoted at 18Mbps). Total minimum cost: AU$341 (including modem) | Total cost for first year: AU$1,128 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,188

Best TPG NBN 100 plan

(opens in new tab) TPG | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$79.99p/m (for 6 months, then AU$89.99p/m) (opens in new tab) TPG doesn’t promise the full 100Mbps download speed, instead quoting just 90Mbps. And in the ACCC’s latest report, TPG achieved 99.6% average download speed performance. However, a TPG NBN 100 plan is the cheapest of three major telcos, but you will need to pay AU$109.95 if you require a modem to be supplied. You are able to use your own modem, or if you choose to buy your own, you can claim a AU$100 rebate from TPG. Total minimum cost: AU$79.99 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,019.88 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,079.88

NBN 100 FAQ

What is NBN 100? NBN 100 is a speed tier that can offer download speeds up to 100Mbps, although the actual speed you can achieve will vary depending on network conditions and NBN connection type. However, a good proportion of NBN providers in Australia do now claim to offer the full 100Mbps typical evening speed. Some may still fall slightly short of this, delivering between 90 - 99Mbps typical evening speeds instead.

Is it worth getting NBN 100? If you live in a household with multiple users wanting to use the internet at the same time, and if you stream and download video content in 4K resolution or large files, then yes, NBN 100 is worth it. In fact, while you can get even faster NBN plans in the form of NBN 250 and NBN 1000, NBN 100 will likely be more than fast enough for most Australian homes.

How do I get NBN 100? All NBN connection types are theoretically capable of supporting 100Mbps download speeds, however you may find in a real-world scenario that this isn't actually the case. If you have a hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) or fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connection type, then you should definitely be able to achieve 100Mbps downloads. If you have any other NBN connection type, then it isn't guaranteed. Some NBN providers offer free trials of their services, so be sure to take advantage of these before signing up.