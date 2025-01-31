Save up to $120 off Sennheiser wireless headphones in these epic Amazon deals
We love Sennheiser headphones here at Tom's Guide. The brand has been around for some time now, with loads of options available.
They do come in at slightly loftier prices, however, which can put a dampener on things — so when they're reduced, we take notice and let you know. At the moment, you can get Sennheiser's excellent Momentum 4 headphones for $249 at Amazon, thanks to a $120 discount.
Then there's a great deal on some cheaper cans. The Sennheiser Accentum Plus are currently $139 at Amazon, thanks to a $60 saving.
Sennheisers' flagship ANC cans are a great option for those who don't want something from Sony, Bose, or Apple. They're comfortable thanks to their plush padding and large earcups, and the silicon headband does a great job at keeping them in place. The ANC is good to boot, blocking out the noise of your commute. It's the sound we really liked in our review though, with a rich, bassy sound to bring out the best in your music. This deal doesn't quite bring them down to their lowest price ever, but a $120 saving is still a great discount.
The Accentum Plus are Sennheisers 'one-up from the mid-range' headphones. They cost slightly more than the Accentum, but they come packed with some bonus features. They've got Sennheisers' signature excellent sound quality and some epic ANC to match. We put them head-to-head with the older version and found that they sounded better, blocked out more noise, and had even better battery life. This price makes them a no-brainer in our books, saving you loads off full price.
These deals on Sennheiser cans don't come around all that often. So whether you're looking to pick up some of the best audiophile headphones, or whether you're after the best wireless headphones to use on the bus, I wouldn't recommend sleeping on these offers.
