KitchenAid's Evergreen mixer is impractical, but it's so pretty that I don't even care

KitchenAid invented the stand mixer nearly 100 years ago, but it recently broke with tradition in a big way when it released its Evergreen stand mixer. The mixer immediately caused a stir online, with KitchenAid devotees declaring the $700 stand mixer's new walnut bowl impractical.

Traditional KitchenAid mixers come with stainless steel bowls which are pretty indestructible. You can put them in the dishwasher, the fridge, you can even leave your dough to proof right where you mixed it. And you can do none of that with the KitchenAid Evergreen's unique wooden bowl, which requires hand-washing and oiling to keep it in top condition, which some people claim is just too high-maintenance.

I got the chance to try the KitchenAid Evergreen stand mixer for myself, and although it won't be the best stand mixer for committed bakers who use their KitchenAid day in, day out, there's another (totally valid) audience who I think would absolutely love this mixer. Here's how the KitchenAid Evergreen won me over.

It's just so pretty

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Millie Fender)

I've reviewed loads of stand mixers, and none of them came with a wooden bowl. This is a true first from KitchenAid. Each bowl is custom-made and totally unique to your mixer, and the attachments included are pure stainless steel as opposed to the attachments that come with the Artisan mixer, which are are either ceramic or, in the case of the wire beater, metal with a plastic base that can't go through the dishwasher. So is the Evergreen an expensive choice? Sure. But you do get a higher-quality product compared to KitchenAid's $450 Artisan mixer.

When trying the mixer out for myself, I really loved the wooden finish of the walnut bowl. I use my own KitchenAid pretty regularly, but I'd be lying if I said I bought it for utility alone. These appliances are statement features in any kitchen, and they're meant to be admired.

I was a big fan of its brass-plated hub cover that features a debossed leaf design and ridged edges. You can still use the hub just like your typical KitchenAid mixer, and the Evergreen can be paired with KitchenAid's attachment system.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Millie Fender)

I can understand why people have concerns over using a wooden bowl for convenience. After all, KitchenAid advises that you can't even put this bowl in the fridge if you're proofing dough overnight. It's a high-maintenance item that you'll need to care for with regular use.

What I can't stand is the people who think that using wood is unhygienic. I use wooden utensils, wooden chopping boards and wooden salad bowls all the time, and not only do I not run the risk of slicing some man-made materials into my finished meal, but there are also studies that show wood to be a preferable material over plastic due to its anti-microbial properties.

Although I had to return the Evergreen after taking it for a spin, I spent the whole time testing it imagining how beautiful it would look in my kitchen, and if I were to buy it for myself I'd probably pick up a dishwasher-safe stainless steel mixing bowl for $50 on Amazon for those days when I really can't be bothered to hand-wash my bowl.

So if you can part with the $700 and you really love the look of the KitchenAid Evergreen, don't let the haters stop you. This appliance may not be the most practical, but it more than makes up for it in charm.