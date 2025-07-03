Quick! Sennheiser's excellent sounding Momentum 4 headphones are $155 off in early Prime Day sale

Sennheiser's one of those brands that everyone's heard of, but might not have sampled. That's a massive shame, because the likes of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are some of the best noise canceling headphones you can buy today, with great sound and epic noise-canceling.

Even better, you can currently pick up a pair with a massive $155 discount, bringing them down to $295 if you head over to Amazon right now. That's one huge saving — and it looks like stock might run out soon!

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was $449 now $295 at Amazon Sennheiser's answer to the WH-1000XM5 and the QuietComfort Ultra are sometimes forgotten, but they deserve all the accolades. They're a comfortable pair of headphones that sound excellent and block out loads of noise. It's the battery life that truly wows, however — there's 60 hours worth with ANC turned on. They more than earned their 4.5-star review.

Sennheiser's ANC kings

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless are a steal at this price. They lead the way in battery life when you compare them to the established competition, double the staying power of the Sony WH-1000XM5, and nearly triple that of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

Turn the ANC off and that battery life boosts even further, making sure that they last that weekend trip when you forgot to pack your USB charger. You muppet.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There's more to them than just game-changing battery, of course. They sound better than their rivals, with Sennheiser's famous audio architecture providing a clear, balanced sound that outperforms almost everything that costs the same.

They're comfortable, handsome, and feature some solid touch controls to make them easy to use when you're on the go. What more could you want? How about excellent call quality to make sure that you can hear every word when you're catching up with your mom in your weekly catch up. You're welcome.

They fall down slightly in the clamping force and size — they are a little tight on some heads, and they're a relatively small pair of headphones (larger-headed people might want to look elsewhere. Might I suggest the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 for the discerning gentleman/gentlelady?)

All in all, though, this is a great pair of headphones at an excellent price. And to think Prime Day hasn't even begun yet!