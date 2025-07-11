These audiophile-approved headphones just hit their lowest ever price for Amazon Prime Day

As the Amazon Prime Day deals come to a close, there are some savings that you just can't pass up. The audio deals have been pretty crazy this Prime Day, but when I saw that these new Sennheiser headphones had hit their lowest ever price, I couldn't believe it.

The Sennheiser HD 505 headphones are currently available on Amazon for $229, a $100 price drop from the usual $329 price tag. These headphones are built for audiophiles, so if you're a music nerd, this is a deal that you need.

Sennheiser HD 505 Headphones: was $329 now $229 at Amazon Ditch the Bluetooth headphones because the 3.5mm jack is where it's at. The Sennheiser HD 505 headphones are designed for audiophiles who appreciate great style. The black and copper colorway is totally understated, and the open-back design on the ear cups allows for more immersive sound reproduction.

A whopping $100 off headphones made for audiophiles seems crazy, but look, here it is. Although not the most expensive in Sennheiser's range, these headphones utilize a 3.5mm jack to deliver the best sound possible.

The audio may not be as good as what can be achieved by the Sennheiser 560s, but the 505s are pretty much the budget version of them. Therefore, we can't really expect them to be as good... even though they are still an audiophile's dream.

Sure, the price may seem steep, but these aren't your average, run-of-the-mill headphones. They are built for people who want to achieve the most epic sound possible from their music.

The headphones are open-back, which basically allows the sound to pass through the grilles. This then offers wider spatial sound, and wildly immersive sound reproduction.

The copper and black colorway is incredibly understated. It's not garish at all, and the open-back ear cups actually look great. The lightweight design means you won't ever want to take them off.