Hurry! There's a new lowest price on Bose's QuietComfort Ultra headphones — save $100 before Black Friday

When I go outside, I like to listen to the world around me. I like to hear the birds, the wind, the trees. That is until the moment I find myself in the busy streets of a city — then the only thing I want to hear is my music and my thoughts.

ANC headphones have been my weapon of choice for removing myself from the hustle and bustle, and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are some of my favorite headphones for the job.

Now you can also block out all the horrible noises that might disturb you on your commute, thanks to a massive $100 discount on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones at Amazon, for a fresh lowest price on some of the best noise canceling headphones that money can buy. Come on guys, it's not even Black Friday yet!

Bose has made some of the best ways to block noise for many years at this point, and the QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the latest generation of their flagship headphones. They block out loads of noise, feel great on your head, and sound really good as well. Their battery life could see some improvement, however, and the Immersive Audio feature is slightly hit and miss. This deal is the lowest price we've ever seen the headphones drop to.

With QuietComfort Ultra, Bose has built one of my favorite pairs of wireless headphones ever. I'll illustrate with a story. I've been lucky enough to try some of the best wireless headphones around, from the divine Focal Bathys to the budget OneMore Sonoflow.

None of them have hit quite the same as the Ultra headphones, though. While visiting a friend in London, I realized they were the perfect balance between the two extremes — and that nothing beats great noise canceling.

Amid the screeching of the London Tube and the shouts of rowdy West Ham fans, I realized I could see the noise-makers without actually hearing the sounds that would usually drive me crazy.

Instead, I was sealed within a cocoon of my own sounds — the rest of the world drowned out thanks to Bose's top-notch noise canceling algorithm. I've tried that same trip with other headphones, and the loudest city on earth always manages to find someway to reach my ear canals.

Well, the noise was blocked out until the battery ran out. With only 24 hours on tap with normal use and even less with cranked volume and Bose's 'Immersive Audio' mode turned on, they didn't quite manage to last the entirety of my trip to the Big Smoke. But during the runtime, I was in my own world of my favorite tunes — undisturbed by the outside world.

Now you can enjoy that excellent noise canceling with a massive $100 off at Amazon for the lowest price ever on the QuietComfort Ultra headphones.