Bose Father's Day sale is live — my top picks from $149

When it comes to headphones and earbuds, Bose makes some of the best headphones we've tested. With Father's Day less than two weeks out, Bose is offering some killer deals on our favorite gear.

For instance, right now you can get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for just $149. That's $30 off an excellent pair of earbuds. Alternatively, you can get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for just $399. We called them the best noise cancelling 'phones you can get right now.

Below are my top picks in Bose's Father's Day sale. For more deals, check out our guide to the best Father's Day sales.

Best Bose Deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Bose.com US The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $149.