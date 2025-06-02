Bose Father's Day sale is live — my top picks from $149
Epic savings on our favorite Bose headphones and earbuds
When it comes to headphones and earbuds, Bose makes some of the best headphones we've tested. With Father's Day less than two weeks out, Bose is offering some killer deals on our favorite gear.
For instance, right now you can get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for just $149. That's $30 off an excellent pair of earbuds. Alternatively, you can get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for just $399. We called them the best noise cancelling 'phones you can get right now.
Below are my top picks in Bose's Father's Day sale. For more deals, check out our guide to the best Father's Day sales.
Best Bose Deals
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $149.
The Bose Ultra Open perfected the open earbud formula. They have a comfortable, non-invasive fit, solid battery life, and they sound better than you might expect from open buds. They got 4 stars in our review, where we loved their simple controls and surprising lack of sound leakage.
The 4.5-star QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best noise-canceling headphones that you can buy right now. That's thanks to Bose's excellent ANC algorithm, which manages to block more noise than any other pair of headphones we've tested. They sound great as well, boast a decent attempt at Spatial Audio, and while the 24-hour battery life isn't the best, they are still a solid pair of cans.
