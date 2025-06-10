I convinced my dad to buy Bose QuietComfort headphones — now they're $100 off for Father's Day
I don't know how long this deal will last
A few months ago, when my dad asked me to recommend him a pair of the best headphones, I didn't hesitate. "Bose QuietComforts," I said. "They're pricey, but they're worth it."
He placed an order that day, and now I look forward to visiting my parents not just to see them (although, that's the primary reason, of course), but also to use my dad's Bose QuietComfort headphones.
As outlined in our Bose QuietComfort headphones review, the cans are extremely impressive. On top of ANC so good that no other brand even comes close, the headphones sound excellent in every single genre. And now? You can save a massive $100 on Bose QuietComfort headphones.
The QuietComfort headphones are on sale in the following colors: black (pictured), dark blue, lilac, light blue, beige, and white. Green is the only color not on sale, which is a shame because it's actually gorgeous.
Music to my ears
I've personally used the Bose QuietComfort headphones, and I can admit that $349 is expensive for what you get. However, with $100 off, these headphones are competitively priced.
Considering that most excellent Bluetooth headphones hover around $400 these days (what has the world come to?), $249 is about as low as you're going to get for Bose.
What makes Bose gear so good is its ANC. My colleague Nikita described Bose's ANC better than anyone else: it's so good you feel lonely.
Thankfully, when music sounds this good you can overlook the fact you're the only one listening. The QuietComfort headphones are bass-driven, with loud, groovy thumps across most genres. I'd recommend these headphones for serious bass lovers, or if you listen to genres like rock, hip-hop, or house. While I've never thought the QuietComfort headphones sound anything but fantastic, they genuinely excel with bassy tracks.
However, you can also adjust and create custom EQs with the Bose Music app, should you want a little less bass in your listening.
The Bose QuietComfort headphones come recommended for a reason, and at just $249, they're an absolute steal. I convinced my dad to buy these and he loves them, but now I wish I'd bought them for Father's Day instead!
