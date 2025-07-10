Bose QuietComfort headphones have crashed to their lowest ever price, but I'd still get these $47 headphones this Prime Day instead
Here's why you should save your money this Prime Day
We're tracking the best Prime Day deals live so you don't have to. Through tomorrow (Friday 11), we're vetting deals as they come in.
Many of the best over-ear headphone Prime Day deals include lowest ever prices this year. For example, you can get the Bose QuietComfort for just $199 at Amazon, down from $349.
However, I don't know about you, but my purse strings are extra tight this year. I want to save as much money as I possibly can. I have only one recommendation, and it's not snagging the Bose QuietComfort while they're at their lowest ever price.
It's going back to basics and getting the JLab JBuds Lux ANC, $47 on Amazon... the only pair of budget headphones I've ever recommended.
I've only ever recommended one pair of over-ear budget headphones, and it's these. What sets the JLabs JBuds Lux ANC apart from other budget cans? Well, for starters, they don't sound like a burning dumpster fire. The JBuds Lux ANC have delicious bass, non-tinny mids, and non-pinchy treble. I absolutely adore these headphones and this price is tough to beat.
The JLab JBuds Lux ANC headphones seem too good to be true. Great sound quality, really comfortable cups, 70 hours battery, app control, and amazing ANC, for just $47? You'd best believe it.
In my review of the JLab JBuds Lux ANC headphones, I wrote, "The new techno house offering from my current obsession band Confidence Man, ‘Let Them Bells Ring’, pounded through the drivers with such groove that I wanted to stop mid-walk and start boogie-ing". Usually budget headphones sound... well, to put it nicely, usually budget headphones sound less than ideal.
True, the JBuds struggle with a touch of muffled bass, but this isn't an individual issue. When I tested out the QuietComfort headphones, I wrote in my phone's notes: "bass sounds muffled?". It's true! Although the ANC is second-to-none, the Bose QuietComfort sound isn't $349 worth of quality. It's merely good.
For $349, I expect more than good. I expect phenomenal. I want to feel immersed and overtaken by the sensational magic of my music. I don't want to be merely pleased. I want to be blown away.
Which is why I can't recommend them over the JLab JBuds Lux ANC. This Prime Day, I think you should save your money and get the JLab headphones. You'd keep $152 — imagine what you could do with that extra cash.
Shop more Prime Day sales
- shop Prime Day deals at Amazon
- YETI sale: up to 25% off
- Prime for Young Adults: 50% off
- Amazon Haul: Adidas, Columbia, from $5
- Lego: deals from $8
- Carhartt sale: deals from $9
- Amazon devices: from $14
- Switch 2: games/accessories from $14
- Outdoor String Lights: just $21
- Samsonite: travel essentials from $31
- Ninja appliances: deals from $44
- TV sale: from $69
- Garmin: from $149
Don't forget to check out our Prime Day live blog for the best deals, and all the stuff you can get for free on Amazon this Prime Day.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. As an ex-barista and avid home cook, she's got a soft spot for coffee and home tech; as a proud music nerd, she's always on the hunt for the best headphones, speakers, and earbuds. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.