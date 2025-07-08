This is what Prime Day is for — the awesome Bose QuietComfort headphones are $150 off right now

When you're looking to block out noise with your headphones, there's only one place you should go — and that's Bose.

You don't even have to spend that much on a new pair of Bose cans at the moment either. Thanks to Prime Day deals, we've got a new lowest price on the Bose QuietComfort Headphones.

Right now you can get the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for just $199 on Amazon. That's $150 off and lower than they've ever been for a record-breaking lowest price.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Headphones take the excellent noise canceling of their more expensive cousins, and pack it into a cheaper pair of headphones. They block out loads of noise, sound good, and they're super comfortable as well. This deal brings them down below their lowest price ever, beating the record by $20. We loved them in our 4-star review.

The QuietComfort Headphones might not have the same luster as the more expensive QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, but they're still some of the best ANC headphones you can buy right now.

Despite their lower price, you still get excellent noise canceling straight out of what I can only assume are Bose's hermetically sealed labs. It blocks out the noise of your commute without any problems at all, silencing that annoying dude on his phone like he's not even there.

The sound quality is good too, although it tends to be slightly bassier than some would prefer. They're comfortable for long periods of time, and they'll last for 24 hours for some adequate battery life.

The QuietComfort Headphones fold up nicely to fit into their solid protective case, so you don't have to worry about them getting bashed up and scratched in your backpack.

This reduction brings them a whole new lowest price ever, beating out the previous by about $20. That's a massive deal. Don't miss this one — it's not likely to stick around for long!

