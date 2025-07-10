My neighbors hate this floor-shaking speaker, but I love it — it's $45 off for Prime Day and it's not Bose, JBL or Sonos

Prime Day is almost over! The savings will end tomorrow, so make sure you're checking out the best Prime Day deals before it's too late.

As one of Tom's Guide's audio reviewers, I've listened to enough speakers to last a lifetime. You'd think they'd all blend into one after a certain amount, and you'd probably be right.

But not the Tribit StormBox Blast 2, currently $254 on Amazon. If you're in the U.K., it's an even better £209 on Amazon. I absolutely adore this speaker. I was surprised too — it's not a big name like Bose, JBL, or Sonos. But it's soooo good!

Yes, it's massive, but that's part of why I love it so much. It sounds like the kind of speaker that can rattle floorboards, windows, and ceilings. This speaker is destined to be the #1 neighbor-annoyer, and right now you can save a huge $45/£70.

U.S. Save 15% Tribit StormBox Blast 2: was $299 now $254 at Amazon Not only does the Tribit StormBox Blast 2 have a massive 200W output — including an 80W subwoofer — it also has incredible IP67 durability, 30-hour battery life, and can also be used as a karaoke machine. This speaker is an absolute beast. I can't think of any words to describe the StormBox Blast 2 as a literal blast.

I reviewed the Tribit StormBox Blast 2 last year and awarded it 4 stars. I've used it every day since then and I'm still just so enamored with it. I've tested loads of speakers, but this is the only one I come back to over and over again.

Why?

Well, many reasons. But the biggest reason is the bass. Oh, boy, does this speaker have bass. It can transform any track into a floorfiller, and can turn your living room into a nightclub.

In my review, I wrote, "I played Kendrick Lamar’s "squabble up," which rides on a squelching turn-of-the-millennium-bass. The StormBox Blast 2 conveyed this absurd groove with as much rhythm as you’d expect from an 80W subwoofer."

Honestly, if you live for bass, then there's very little competition. It's kind of the StormBox Blast 2 or bust (at this price, anyway). I can't imagine my life without this speaker, and neither should you.

