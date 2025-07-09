The best audio brand you've never heard of just reduced the prices on all of its stuff — save big on Wiim streaming gear this Prime Day

As much as I love the physical formats my stereo system can play, I still like the convenience of streamed music. Just grab my phone, queue some Kpop, and away I go to musical Nirvana — and Wiim has made some of the devices that have helped me get there.

Wiim makes streaming devices and streaming amps that connect to the internet and play your tunes from the likes of Tidal and Qobuz. In the Prime Day sales, the prices on a bunch of these devices just dropped to all-time lows.

How about the beginner Wiim Amp for $239 at Amazon? Just add speakers for some of the best sound you've ever heard. Want to add something extra to your older system? Pick up the Wiim Pro for $119 at Amazon.

The whole family is in on the action: Here are the best Wiim Prime Day deals.

Best Wiim Prime Day deals

Wiim Pro: was $149 now $119 at Amazon The Wiim Pro is the core of the Wiim line. It's a simple device, lacking a screen, but it's super simple to use. You hook it up to your chosen device with RCA, and it lends your speakers or even a compatible soundbar streaming capabilities. It's all controlled with the excellent Wiim home app and the good remote control that comes in the box. It sounds great and offers very stable streaming for even the highest resolution tracks and streaming services.

Lowest Price! Wiim Ultra: was $329 now $263 at Amazon The Wiim Ultra is my favorite Wiim device at the moment. It offers great streaming quality for connected devices and packs in extras like a phono pre-amp and sub out if your system lacks them. The little touch screen on the front is the icing on the cake. This is the lowest price we've seen the Wiim Ultra land.

Lowest Price! Wiim Vibelink Amp: was $299 now $239 at Amazon Wiim's latest device is an amplifier that lacks any kind of streaming skills, but makes up for it in sheer power. This is the first amp on the list, and thanks to its peak 100W of power, it will power almost any pair of speakers you might throw at it. There are three inputs on the back, ready to receive a CD player, streamer, and more. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Vibelink Amp.

Lowest Price Wiim Amp: was $299 now $239 at Amazon The Wiim Amp is the beginner streaming amp in the line. It has a peak power of 60W per channel for speakers that need some extra oomph, and the streaming capabilities of the Wiim Pro are ready for some hi-res streaming. As with all other Wiim streaming devices, this is controlled with the Wiim home app or the included remote control. This is the largest discount I've seen for the Wiim Amp.

Lowest Price! Wiim Amp Pro: was $379 now $303 at Amazon Housed in a similar shell to the Wiim Amp, the Amp Pro adds in some extra power and a more potent amplification circuit. That means better sound and more power for larger speakers. This is also a streaming amplifier, so you can stream music from your favorite streaming services with a WiFi connection. This is the lowest price the Amp Pro has ever been.

Lowest Price! Wiim Mini: was $99 now $71 at Amazon The Wiim Mini is the baby of the family — just plug into your speakers or HiFi with the included RCA to 3.5mm wire, and you're streaming music in Hi-Res. It works through the Wiim Home app, and doesn't include the Wiim Remote. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Wiim Mini.

