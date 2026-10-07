Save your child's ears with these kid-friendly headphones on sale for Prime Day — save up to 32% now

We're in the swing of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, or October Prime Day, with discounts on tons of products, including kid-friendly headphones.

At Tom's Guide, we've been on a mission to find headphones built for children that are meant to protect their hearing. Adult headphones and earbuds don't have volume caps built in, which can lead to hearing loss in both children and adults.

Right now, for Prime Day, I found savings on three kid-friendly headphones that I've already tested, including the iClever Q950, one of the best-sounding kid headphones I've ever tried. All of my picks here have an 85dB or lower volume cap, meaning over time it should protect your little one's hearing.

Some of these headphones aren't on sale, but they're already low-priced, so you're saving money anyway on a recommended set.

Keep reading to see my current Prime Day headphone recommendations. (And don't forget to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership to get find more discounts!)

iClever Auraa: was $29.99 now $27.99 at Amazon iClever Auraa are vibrant, coming in a red-and-blue mechsuit aesthetic and a pink-and-teal "magic" version. The sound is pretty good with both wired and wireless connectivity. Plus, it comes with an 80dB volume cap.

To note, the magic version is priced at $29, compared to the mechsuit one. However, the red ones are easier for your kids to break because of some parts that tiny fingers can pry apart.

iClever Q950: was $69.99 now $47.48 at Amazon When it comes to sound quality and "kid headphones" the bar can be pretty low, but the iClever Q950 clears it and then some. Adults might even enjoy the quality here. It has a volume cap of 80dB.

For kids who want to seem grown up, these have a more sophisticated aesthetic while still being pretty bright and attractive. As a bonus, unlike many kid headphones these come with a nice carrying case that can be used to store small toys when you're traveling or using the headphones.

The weight might be a problem because they are on the heavy side, but the ear cups and headband super comfy. And the ANC is terrible but the sound quality make sup for it.

JBL Junior 320: $19.95 at Amazon Most kid headphones these days are wireless or wired. These JBL Junior 320 are wired-only, which can be a problem depending on what you want to connect with. However, at $20, the JBL Junior 320 headphones are ones you can take a flyer on for your kid. They’re durable, feature that important volume cap, and won’t hurt your wallet too much if they disappear in your kids' room, never to be seen again.