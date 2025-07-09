I can't live without my over-ears — here are the best Prime Day deals I've seen in the sale

Over-ear headphones — they're the kind that cover your ears fully, giving you a more immersive and encompassing soundscape. That design also helps their noise canceling work better and stop sound from escaping to the outside world. So it's no wonder they're my preferred style of headphones.

There are some great deals on over-ear headphones in the ongoing Prime Day sales. Take the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are now just $298 at Amazon. Or the Sonos Ace, down to $299 at Amazon thanks to a $150 discount.

There are other deals, of course. So here are my favorite over-ear headphone deals in the Prime Day sale.

Quick List

Best over-ear headphones Prime Day deals

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon The WH-1000XM5 topped our list of the best headphones up until a short while ago, and they're still a great pair of headphones. Great sound, excellent noise canceling, and a comfortable fit combine for their 4.5 star review score. The listed 30 hours of battery is very good too. This deal brings them very close to their lowest price ever — well worth picking up.

Sennheiser HD 600: was $499 now $289 at Amazon First things first — this is wired pair of headphones, so you need a headphone jack. Second of all, they're open back, so everyone around you will hear your music. With those out of the way, this is a great stepping point for the new audiophile. They sound incredible, with effortless detail and wide soundstage, while packing in some excellent bass extension. They're my audiophile cans of choice.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless: was $449 now $279 at Amazon Sennheiser's flagship cans earned a 4.5-star review from us thanks to their excellent sound and solid ANC. They're comfortable as well with some very impressive cushioning, and they feature some of the best touch controls around. This $150 saving isn't quite the lowest we've seen for this pair, but it's a great way to save some money on some top-notch over-ears. And 60 hours of battery is pretty special as well.

Lowest Price! Sonos Ace: was $449 now $299 at Amazon Sonos' Spatial Audio kings are down to their lowest price ever. We loved the Sonos Ace when we tested them, awarding them 4.5 stars in our review. They sound amazing, and thanks to Sonos' spatial engineering, the spatial audio is pretty special. A premium feature set is rounded out by 30 hours of battery and good ANC. This $150 discount is the biggest we've ever seen on the headphones.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to stay on top of all the latest sales and offers.