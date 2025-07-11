I test audio gear for a living — here's the 7 best Prime Day noise-canceling earbuds deals from Apple, Sony, Bose and more
Never be disturbed again
So you're trying to get some work done when the noisiest person in the office starts telling rambling stories (again). Suddenly, you're not focusing on the task at hand — there's only one thing on your mind. Finding the noise maker and getting them to stop.
But it doesn't have to be this way. With a pair of noise-canceling earbuds, you can block out the noise of the gremlin that disturbs your flow, and listen to your favorite tunes in peace. Prime Day has just reduced prices on some of my favorite ANC buds, like the Sony WF-1000XM5 for $198 at Amazon.
Here's my favorite Prime Day noise cancelling earbud deals right now.
Best Prime Day noise canceling earbuds deals
These Skullcandy buds feature ANC and sound from Bose, combining for a wicked pair of noise-canceling earbuds. They're a comfortable pair of earbuds to boot, so you can wear them for long periods of time without them getting too uncomfortable. As you might expect, they're very bassy, but the ANC is epic for the price.
The more affordable ANC earbuds from Sony come in one of the coolest colorways in all of earbuds. This transparent blue color is unlike anything I've seen for some time, and they feature great ANC and good sound to boot. This saving brings them down to their lowest price ever.
These little AirPods Pro 2 rivals bring excellent sound and ANC to much lower price than the competition. I particularly like the little screen in the case, which tells you how much charge your buds have left. This deal makes them very nearly half price for a new lowest price ever.
The Denon PerL Pro are a sleeper hit. They sound incredible thanks to the audio experts at Denon, and they look completely different to anything you might have seen before. Add in great ANC and a comfortable fit and you've a recipe for a worthy Prime Day purchase.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds bring excellent noise canceling to a slightly lower price. That means you get epic noise-blocking ability without breaking the bank. Sound quality is good, and they're pretty comfortable — all topped off with a decent 8.5-hour battery.
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
The WF-1000XM5 likely don't need too much introduction — they're Sony's flagship earbuds. That means excellent ANC, great sound, a comfortable fit and good battery life. This is a great deal price as well, thanks to a $100 discount.
