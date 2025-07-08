I normally wouldn't recommend these overpriced Beats headphones — but this 51% Prime Day discount makes them a great deal

I am a self confessed Beats stan, and have been using their headphones for too many years to count. And lucky for you, Amazon have some crazy Prime Day deals on one of my favorite models; the Beats Studio Pro.

These noise cancelling overhead headphones have had the price slashed by 51%. Right now the Beats Studio Pro are just $169 at Amazon, down from $349. This puts them in direct competition with some of the cheapest wireless headphones, and boy to they come out on top.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro headphones have had the price slashed by 51%, and while I wouldn't recommend them at full price, $169 for the Beats sound profile and insanely good ANC is too good pass up. They are available in eight understated colors and are some of the comfiest cans I have ever tried.

My favorite thing about the Studio Pros is certainly their sleek look. With some of the colors available being designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian, being stylish was certainly at the forefront of making these headphones.

The Studio Pro offer up to 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation turned on, and four hours of playback with just a 10 minute charge. This is ideal for anyone like me who gets ready to go for a run or walk and realizes their headphones are completely out of juice.

(Image credit: Future)

These cans are the successors to the Beats Studio 3 headphones, and while they look pretty similar, the difference in ANC performance is a staggering improvement. There is also the option for Lossless Audio when using a USB-C cable.

I have always loved the sound profile of Beats headphones, and the Studio Pros are no different. The tuning is balanced and perfect for most listening. That being said, if you want in-depth sound that gives you an out of body experience, these aren't the bag.

But while they may not be worth their regular $349 price tag, with this reduced price of $169 they become an absolute steal.

