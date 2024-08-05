Epic Amazon sale on Bose headphones and speakers takes up to 30% off — 5 deals I'd buy now
A pair of the best headphones is an essential companion for the summer. If you're on a noisy flight or want to get lost in a podcast, Bose's best-in-class noise canceling tech will be your best friend. Or, if you're planning a get together, a good Bluetooth speaker will help get the party going.
Right now Amazon has an epic sale on Bose headphones and speakers. For example, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are $349 at Amazon. They're the best noise canceling headphones we've tested and deliver engaging sound, intuitive touch controls and up to 24 hours of battery life. They're on sale for $80 off.
Best sales now
Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.
Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus (Series II): was $329 now $229 @ Amazon
This Bose Bluetooth speaker delivers 360-degree sound. According to Bose, it also has up to 17-hour battery life, with louder and deeper audio than the Bose Soundlink Revolve II. You also get IP55 rated dust and water resistance and a built-in microphone for voice controls and taking voice calls.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these were "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but if you just want a great pair of headphones dedicated to active noise canceling, these are perfect.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $349 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading active noise canceling with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy. This price drop is a great saving on the best noise-canceling headphones.
