Huge sale at Home Depot — 15 deals I'd buy on appliances, outdoor furniture and more

Home Depot is here to help you make the most out of your living space with these awesome sales. There are big discounts up for grabs on everything from refrigerators to outdoor chairs, so now's the time to refresh your home.

Right now you can get up to 40% off select furniture at Home Depot. This sale includes dining tables, home office chairs, entertainment centers, and more. You can also get up to 40% off bath furniture, and Halloween decorations from $24.

Keep scrolling to see my top picks in Home Depot's sales. For more ways to save, check out the best Home Depot promo codes. And see my favorite Amazon deals this week.

Editor's Choice

Wood & rubber mulch: deals from $3 @ Home Depot

A gardening essential, Home Depot has deals on wood and rubber mulch starting from just $3. Brands include Earthgro and Vigoro, which will protect your garden and help your soil retain its moisture.

Smart home: deals from $9 @ Home Depot

Kit out your smart home with deals from $9 at Home Depot. The sale includes smart lightbulbs from Philips, smart appliances, smart locks, smart thermostats and more.

Halloween decorations: deals from $24 @ Home Depot

Get ready for the spookiest holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and more.

Patio umbrellas: deals from $36 @ Home Depot

Protect yourself from the sun this summer with a new patio umbrella. Home Depot has patio umbrellas on sale from $36 right now. The sale includes brands like Hampton Bay, Villacera, Pure Garden, and more.

Bathroom sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

Home Depot's Bath Event takes up to 40% off bathroom essentials. You can save on bathtubs, showers, bidets, bath furniture and more.

Furniture sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

From patio furniture to massage chairs, Home Depot is knocking up to 40% off furniture for your living room, patio, bedroom, and kitchen.

Outdoors

Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $77 @ Home Depot

Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.

Outdoor grills: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Milwaukee M18 String Grass Trimmer (Fuel): was $229 now $159 @ Home Depot

If you're already in the Milwaukee tool system or just looking to build out your yard toolset, you can snag the fuel-powered M18 String Grass Trimmer on sale for $70 off right now. Its easy-load trimmer head can reload 25 feet of line in under 30 seconds, and you can swap it out for a range of attachments.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $232 now $219 @ Home Depot

Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.

Price check: $239 @ Amazon

Wicker 4-piece Patio Conversion Set: was $450 now $285 @ Home Depot

Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to a discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.

Ryobi 80V HP Riding Mower: was $4,999 now $2,999 @ Home Depot

This Ryobi ride-on mower has seen an epic $2,000 discount. Its joystick allows for quick, smooth turns and its powerful 80V batteries allow you to mow up to 1 acre on a single charge. A full charge takes 1.5 hours, no gas required.

Appliances

Sharp 24" Front Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $699 now $499 @ Home Depot

Save $200 on this built-in dishwasher from Sharp. It's equipped with three racks, five washing cycles and a durable stainless steel tub. There's also a child lock for safety and the dishwasher can run a half load if you need clean dishes before the machine is full.