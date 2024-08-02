Giant Amazon weekend sale from $7 — here's 21 deals I'd get now on TVs, apparel, laptops and more
Refresh you wardrobe, entertainment center and more with these Amazon sales
The weekend is here. If you're in the mood for some retail therapy, now's the time to shop TVs, apparel, video games and more. With these Amazon sales, you can save a bunch.
Right now you can get Adidas sneakers and apparel from $7. Plus, if you're a budding yogi, you can grab CRZ Yoga apparel from $15. Buyers love this brand as a more affordable alternative to Lululemon workout gear. You can also snag the excellent Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249 at Amazon ($100 off.)
My favorite Amazon deals this weekend are listed below. For more, check out the deals I'd buy in Best Buy's weekend sale.
Quick Links
- shop all deals at Amazon
- iPhone 15: for $0.01 + $60/month with Unlimited
- Adidas sale: deals from $7
- Skechers shoes/apparel: deals from $11
- Switch games: deals from $17
- Crocs sale: deals from $24
- PS5 video game sale: deals from $29
- Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller: was $59 now $44
- TV sale: deals from $64
- AirPods (2nd Gen): was $159 now $69
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249
- 10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $299
- Hisense 55" U6 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $448
- LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896
Apparel
Adidas sale: deals from $7 @ Amazon
From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $7.
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11.
CRZ YOGA sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon
CRZ Yoga offers athletic wear for men and women that has oftentimes been compared to Lululemon, without the sticker shock. Rarely on sale, Amazon has slashed the price of various CRZ Yoga apparel with deals from $15. The sale includes sports bras, leggings, golf pants, t-shirts, and more.
Crocs sale: deals from $24 @ Amazon
Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
Video games
Switch games: deals from $17 @ Amazon
Amazon has Switch games on sale starting from $17. The sale includes titles such as NBA 2K24, Red Dead Redemption and more. Note Best Buy and Walmart have similar sales on with different titles.
Price check: from $19 @ Best Buy | from $19 @ Walmart
PS5 video game sale: deals from $29 @ Amazon
Spend those hot summer days in front of your TV playing the latest PS5 games. Amazon has dozens of games on sale from $29. The sale includes Elden Ring, Sonic Superstars, The Last of Us, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.
Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
Amazon has dropped the price of the Xbox Wireless Controller. This is an officially licensed Xbox accessory that is compatible with both Series X and Series S consoles as well as PC. One of the best gamepads you can buy, it sports a classic design and ergonomic grips. It's comfortable even after hours of play. However, it doesn't come with a rechargeable battery, so you'll need some AAs to hand.
Seagate 2TB Xbox Expansion Card: was $359 now $229 @ Amazon
Right now you can save a whopping $110 on this 2TB expansion card for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Not only does this triple the available storage for a 1TB console, it's also able to run current-gen titles. So you'll spend far less time worrying about memory management and more time actually playing games.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.
Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart
Hisense 55" U6 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $448 @ Amazon
If you're wondering if Hisense TVs are worth buying, you really need to check out the Hisense U6 Mini-LED TV. It's yet another spec-stacked display set under $500, a perfect layup for the upcoming summer Olympics. It features a QLED display, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision Atmos support. This is a steal at this price.
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Note: Some of the smaller sizes are available in limited quantity.
48" for $1,096
55" for $1,396
65" for $1,596
77" for $2,296
83" for $3,296
Smartphones and Tablets
iPhone 15: for $0.01 + $60/month with Unlimited @ Amazon
Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 15. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.
10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy | $324 @ B&H Photo
11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: for $1,099 @ Amazon
Free $200 Amazon gift card! Amazon is offering a free $200 Amazon gift card when you order your Galaxy Z Flip 6. Plus, you'll also get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get an upgraded 50MP f/2.2 main/12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we called it a fun upgrade that packs many of the same great Galaxy AI features found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Laptops
Acer Aspire 3: was $324 now $299 @ Amazon
The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB SSD.
Lenovo V15 Laptop: was $399 now $324 @ Amazon
The Lenovo V15 is a budget laptop with a big bite. Despite its wallet-friendly price, it packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Intel Pentium N6000 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's not going to play the latest PC games, but with 16GB of RAM it should be ideal for everyday multi-tasking, whether you're browsing the web or getting some work done.
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $2,299 now $2,079 @ Amazon
This powerhouse gaming laptop has been discounted by $220. With a 16-inch QHD 240Hz display, GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and 32GB DDR5 RAM, your games will look and run fantastically. It also comes with a 1TB PCIe SSD.
Headphones and speakers
AirPods (2nd Gen): was $159 now $69 @ Amazon
The Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case are the cheapest AirPods on the market right now. In our AirPods (2nd Gen) review, we praised their sound quality, comfort and ease of use. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon
Our Bose Soundlink Flex review said this is a solid portable Bluetooth speaker. We like its IP67-rating which means it's water-proof and dust-proof. It also sports PositsionIQ technology, which automatically optimizes the sound to its orientation, and you get up to 12 hours of battery life. However, there's no customizable EQ.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
As we noted in our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They come with enhanced sound, more features, and the same celebrated noise cancelation as their QC45 predecessor.
Price check: $349 @ Walmart
