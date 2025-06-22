I spent a month comparing Sony's flagship WH-1000xM6 vs Sony WH-1000xM5: here's the model I'd buy

Sony WH-1000XM6 $448 at Amazon $448 at Amazon $448 at Crutchfield Sony's latest cans are an iterative update — there's a new hinge, improved sound quality, and a brand new carrying case. Comfort has improved thanks to the thicker headband, and there's much better call quality. Its 30 hours of battery remains unchanged, however. They're less a leap up and more a lateral step. Sony WH-1000XM5 $323.99 at Amazon $398 at Sweetwater Sound $398 at Crutchfield The XM5 have been around for a while now, but they're no less excellent years after their initial release. Great noise canceling, solid sound quality and a comfortable fit make for a pair of headphones that's been at the top of our best list for quite some time. They're still available, making them a cheaper alternative.

The Sony WH-1000xM5 have had a tremendous three-year run as the best noise-cancelling headphones overall. They surpassed Bose’s prime offerings to become the category’s top option and set new standards for active noise cancellation, sound quality, and smart controls.

I’m always using them for travel and work, especially when my AirPods Pro 2 need recharging. My wife is also a huge fan and jacks my pair when I’m not looking.

Upgrading to another model never crossed my mind until the Sony WH-1000xM6 were announced. These next-gen cans launched back in May, and the company was gracious enough to provide me a sample in advance.

I spent the past month testing them to see how they stack up against their predecessor, discovering few distinctions and numerous similarities in the process.

So, are the WH-1000XM6 my new go-to headphones? Let’s just say that I haven’t passed the WH-1000XM5 to my wife just yet. Scroll down to read my expert opinion.

Where the Sony WH-1000xM6 impress

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I’m digging the WH-1000xM6’s audio enhancements. Despite employing the same 30mm drivers and proprietary technologies as the WH-1000xM5, everything sounds amazing.

Bass, balance, and definition are equally great. DSEE Extreme technology works wonders by increasing the fidelity on poorly engineered tracks for clearer presentation. The LDAC codec streams hi-res audio at CD-like quality on compatible devices when jamming to the best music streaming services.

Bonus features like the custom five-band EQ with outstanding presets allow for plenty of sound personalization.

Hi-Res Audio and spatial audio are fine-tuned on the WH-1000xM6, and it shows when listening to complex recordings. Depth and instrumental layering are emphasized. The content also sounds more immersive. 360 Reality Audio is OK on the WH-1000XM5.

(Image credit: Sony WH-1000XM5)

ANC is also superior on Sony’s latest headphones. The new Adaptive NC Optimizer feature adjusts performance by thoroughly examining the external sounds in your environment.

There are 12 mics beneath the hood that block out unwanted distractions across the frequency spectrum. Not all noises are silenced. High-pitched screams and sirens are audible, especially when listening to music at moderate volume or with the Safe Listening feature enabled.

The WH-1000xM5 are still a noise-cancelling stunner. They use eight mics and dual processing (QN1 and V1 chipsets) to eliminate ambient noise at an elite level. Sony’s Auto Optimizer feature is solid and automatically selects the best ANC setting for your current environment, though I prefer the Adaptive NC Optimizer for its accuracy.

The WH-1000xM5’s 20-level Ambient Sound mode is excellent at picking up every peep with precision from several feet away. This listening mode is just as effective on the WH-1000xM6.

Where the Sony WH-1000xM6 show little to no progress

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sony’s versatile control scheme of physical buttons, touch sensors, and voice assistance (Google Assistant/Siri) is kept intact. All inputs are highly responsive to presses, swipes, taps and voice commands.

Special features like Quick Attention and Speak-to-Chat return and work well; the former lowers audio to about 10 percent when placing your hand over the right ear cup. A mute/unmute button was added to the WH-1000xM6. While a thoughtful inclusion, it’s not something we see being used frequently.

Listeners will find Ambient Sound, Quick Attention, and Sony’s auto-mute features (Speak-to-Chat, wear detection) more convenient for boosting awareness. The point is that these two models operate 95% alike.

They also come with identical battery life. You’re getting up to 30 hours with ANC on, and 40 hours of continuous playback when the feature is disabled. That translates to about a week’s worth of moderate listening time (5 hours daily), depending how you use either set of cans. High volume and select features (e.g., DSEE, spatial audio) drain battery life by about 3 to 6 hours.

Quick charging went untouched; a 3-minute charge generates 3 hours of playtime when using a USB-PD (power delivery) compatible charger. I expected a little more playtime from the WH-1000XM6, or at least smarter battery life management, but Sony thought otherwise.

Less-expensive alternatives like the $249 Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 and $349 Marshall Monitor III boast up to 100 hours of listening time. The WH-1000XM6’s battery life looks lame in comparison.

Where the Sony WH-1000xM6 disappoint

(Image credit: Sony)

The WH-1000XM5 are, to my ears, the superior calling headset and one of the best headphones with a mic for voice and video calls. Clarity, noise reduction, voice capture, and wind resistance are all terrific.

Apparently, the WH-1000XM6 use AI beaming mics and AI noise reduction for sharper call quality that extracts voices from rowdy backdrops. It’s barely noticeable. That’s not to say the WH-1000xM6’s call quality isn’t top tier. The WH-1000XM5 is just better for voice calls.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another controversial take is the WH-1000xM6’s craftsmanship. Some critics think it’s a noteworthy step up from the previous entry. I do not. The WH-1000xM6 and WH-1000xM5 are constructed from the same recycled materials and synthetic leather.

They share the same minimalist appearance and colorways. Additions like the mic mute/unmute button, redesigned power button, and wider, asymmetrical headphone band for optimal comfort give the WH-1000xM6 minimal flair.

The smaller carrying case with magnetic lock is what really makes them more appealing, at least from an aesthetic standpoint.

My final thoughts

Are Sony’s new flagship headphones better? Yes, but by an incredibly small margin. Just how small? Here is how I rate them against their older sibling.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Sony WH-1000xM6 Sony WH-1000xM5 Price and value (5) 3 5 Design (15) 12 11 Controls (10) 9 9 Sound quality (20) 19 18 Active noise cancelling performance (20) 19 18 Special features (15) 14 13 Call quality (5) 3 4 Battery life (10) 9 9 Total score (100) 88 87

A one-point victory isn’t all that convincing. Furthermore, the WH-1000xM6 are just too expensive right now. I get that Sony felt pressured to increase the price by $50 in preparation for the tariff situation affecting the global economy. All the audio improvements are greatly appreciated as well. However, there is more value in the WH-1000xM5, which currently sell for $298 on Amazon as of this writing, and they are often on sale.

Upgrade to the WH-1000XM6 if money is no object. Otherwise, be happy knowing you’ll get remarkable noise-canceling and sound performance from the WH-1000xM5 for nearly $150 less.